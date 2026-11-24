Weather Update: The Telugu states are seeing some weird weather patterns right now. The IMD issued an alert for four days of rain in AP, while Telangana is expected to experience a severe cold wave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that a trough is stretching from the Southwest Bay of Bengal to the West-Central Bay of Bengal. Since this trough hit the coast today, officials say Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts have a strong chance of seeing rain for four days starting Tuesday.

They predict light to moderate showers in parts of North Andhra districts like Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli. Other areas might see scattered light drizzles. The weather department also warned of thunderstorms and lightning, plus gusty winds blowing at maximum speeds of 50 kmph.

The forecast of back-to-back cyclones in the Bay of Bengal is making everyone tense. Experts believe a low-pressure area could form around the South Andaman Sea towards the end of this month. Initial estimates suggest that if it strengthens, it might turn into a cyclone and move towards Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu after December 4. On top of that, there are hints of another cyclone forming in the second week of December. If things stay like this, some weather predictions even suggest a third cyclone could hit.

However, we still need full clarity on the formation and direction of the second cyclone. Rising sea surface temperatures are triggering this threat of back-to-back cyclones, and reports indicate that AP, along with five other states, might receive warnings. People in coastal areas who already suffered from previous cyclones, and farmers who lost their ready-to-harvest crops, are quite worried hearing this news.

While AP deals with rain, the scene in Telangana is totally different. The state continues to experience dry weather, but the cold is slowly creeping up. Mornings are seeing fog and cloudy conditions. Reports say minimum temperatures in places like Sangareddy have dropped to single digits. Usually, maximum temperatures are recording between 30°C and 32°C, while minimums are hovering between 18°C and 21°C.

Even though the chance of rain is less than 10 percent, humidity levels are at 72 percent, meaning several districts might see morning fog. With winds blowing from the northeast at 7 mph, the weather department says nights could get even colder.

In Hyderabad, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy today. With only a 10 percent chance of rain, the weather will mostly stay dry in the city. Early morning temperatures dropped to around 21°C, while daytime highs could reach up to 30°C.

Humidity is expected to be 81 percent in the morning and average around 66 percent during the day. Cool winds are blowing from the northeast at speeds of 5 to 8 mph. Even if it feels a bit chilly in the morning, the afternoon sun will be pretty normal.

Given the changing weather, officials are advising everyone to stay alert. With the risk of thunderstorms, lightning, and thunderbolts in AP, people shouldn't stand under trees or near electric poles during the rain. Farmers working in the fields and fishermen need to be careful. Since the impact might change depending on the cyclone's direction and intensity, people must keep track of the latest IMD bulletins.

On the flip side, with the cold wave intensifying in Telangana, the elderly, those with chronic health issues, and asthma patients should take care and avoid stepping out in the cold. Also, morning fog on the AP and Telangana highways might reduce visibility, so officials advised drivers to drive slowly and safely.