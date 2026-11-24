Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Size, Forecast, 2034
|Drivers
|Market Impact
|Lower-Carbon Epoxy Demand
|Demand for lower-carbon epoxy resins encourages manufacturers to adopt bio-based epichlorohydrin as an alternative to conventional petroleum-derived inputs.
|Lightweight Composite Use
|Growth in lightweight composites across automotive, aerospace, and wind energy applications supports demand for renewable epichlorohydrin used in epoxy resin production.
|Expansion of Bio-Based Coatings and Protective Resins
|Coating manufacturers are exploring renewable epichlorohydrin as a feedstock for epoxy-based protective coatings used in industrial equipment, infrastructure, and marine applications.
|Demand for Sustainable Electrical Insulation Materials
|Electrical equipment manufacturers are adopting epoxy insulation systems with renewable content for transformers, circuit breakers, and electronic components, supporting demand for bio-based chemical inputs.
|Advancements in Glycerol-Based Production Technologies
|Process improvements in glycerol conversion and bio-based chlorination support more efficient renewable epichlorohydrin production and strengthen the availability of alternative feedstocks.
High Capital Intensity Restrict Market Growth
Renewable ECH production requires dedicated reaction, separation, purification, and supporting infrastructure, creating substantial capital requirements for producers seeking commercial-scale capacity. These investment requirements can increase the financial burden of capacity expansion and make producers more sensitive to utilization rates and input costs.02
Glycerol Price Volatility Restrain Market Expansion
Glycerol price competitiveness also directly influences the economics of renewable ECH because glycerol is the primary renewable feedstock used in the commercial route. Increases in glycerol costs can narrow the cost advantage of glycerol-based ECH and make the route less competitive against conventional production.03
Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market
|Restraints
|Market Impact
|High Capital Intensity
|Investment requirements can increase the financial burden of capacity expansion and make producers more sensitive to utilization rates and input costs, which are capital-intensive.
|Glycerol Price Volatility
|Glycerol price competitiveness influences the economics of renewable ECH because glycerol is the primary renewable feedstock used in the commercial route.
|Feedstock-Related Purity Control Issues
|Differences in feedstock quality can increase purification requirements and make it more difficult to maintain consistent product specifications, adding operational complexity and limiting the scalability of glycerol-based production.
|Chlorine-Containing Effluent Management Challenge
|Chlorine-containing process effluents create an additional operational challenge because glycerol-to-ECH production involves chlorination and dehydrochlorination steps that generate chloride-containing streams.
|Limited Availability of Renewable Epichlorohydrin at Commercial Scale
|Restricted production capacity can limit bulk supply, create procurement uncertainty, and slow adoption among downstream manufacturers.
Certified Renewable ECH Requirements Open New Revenue Avenues
Certification, traceability, and renewable-carbon documentation can create differentiation for suppliers and open access to customers with specific sustainability requirements. For example, HELM US Corporation expanded its strategic partnership with AGC Vinythai in March 2026 to distribute bio-based ECH across the United States, expanding regional availability for customers in coatings, epoxy resins, and specialty chemicals.02
High-Purity Electronics Applications Offer Growth Opportunities
High-purity renewable ECH also creates opportunities in electronics and other precision applications where raw-material specifications are tightly controlled. Suppliers able to provide renewable ECH with consistent purity can enter higher-value applications where renewable content is increasingly considered alongside technical performance. This creates a route for renewable ECH producers to move into specialized markets rather than competing only in conventional bulk applications.Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Feedstock Source
A growth rate of 8.92% is anticipated for the biodiesel-derived glycerol during the forecast period, driven by the massive global surplus of crude glycerol generated as a co-product from biodiesel refineries.
During the forecast period, the vegetable oils segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.64%, fueled by the exploration of direct epoxidation routes utilizing plant-based oils. Continuous capital deployment into advanced catalytic processes designed to yield high-purity chemical intermediates from alternative biomass sources is expected to drive the segment growth.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Application
Epoxy resins led the application segment with a share of 45.18% in 2025 due to the role of epichlorohydrin as a foundational building block for advanced thermosetting polymers. Heavy reliance on these sustainable, bio-based epoxy resins in wind turbine blades, lightweight automotive composites, and premium electronics encapsulation ensures its sustained market dominance.
Water treatment chemicals will expand to 9.14% CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by the global demand for sustainable coagulants and flocculants utilized in industrial wastewater purification and municipal drinking water systems. Strategic investments in green water management infrastructure are fueling further growth of this segment.By Purity Grade
During the forecast period, the industrial grade segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 8.52%, driven by its widespread adoption in standard commercial applications such as heavy-duty adhesives, structural coatings, and large-scale elastomer production.
The high-purity grade segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period, supported by the demand for ultra-pure bio-based epichlorohydrin in the synthesis of sensitive pharmaceutical intermediates and advanced semiconductor packaging materials.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market
The Asia Pacific renewable epichlorohydrin market accounted for a dominant share of 42.37% in 2025.China Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market
China's renewable epichlorohydrin industry is advancing through the commercialization of glycerol-based production routes that use biodiesel-derived feedstocks instead of fossil-based propylene. Chinese producers such as Hebang Chemical operate a 30,000-tonne-per-year glycerol-based epichlorohydrin facility in Dongying, Shandong. Befar Group has also developed glycerol-based production capabilities as part of its integrated chemical operations.Japan Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market
Japan's renewable epichlorohydrin industry is primarily focused on developing alternative production technologies and improving the environmental performance of conventional chemical processes. Osaka Soda has longstanding expertise in integrated epichlorohydrin production from allyl chloride and continues to develop downstream derivatives, including epichlorohydrin rubber, for automotive and industrial applications.India Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market
India is advancing glycerol-based renewable epichlorohydrin production as a lower-carbon alternative to conventional propylene-based manufacturing. Epigral Limited operates a 50,000-tonne-per-year facility in Dahej using bio-based glycerin and is expanding capacity to 100,000 tons annually. Separately, DCM Shriram operates a 50,000-tonne-per-year epichlorohydrin plant using renewable glycerin through a closed-loop production process that recycles by-products from its chlor-alkali operations.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.North America Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market
North America's renewable epichlorohydrin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth.United States Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market
The U.S. renewable epichlorohydrin market could benefit from federal investment in alternative-feedstock chemical production and biobased manufacturing. In September 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy announced up to US$58 million in funding through its ASPECT program to advance chemical technologies using domestic biomass, agricultural residues, and waste feedstocks. The program supports research, pilot-scale testing, and commercialization of renewable chemical production routes, creating opportunities for glycerol-based epichlorohydrin technologies and other bio-derived chemical intermediates.Canada Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market
Canada's renewable epichlorohydrin market could benefit from government-backed investment in low-carbon chemical production and carbon utilization technologies. In April 2026, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada committed up to USD 0.9 million to Burnaby-based Anodyne Chemistries to develop a bioelectric process that converts captured carbon dioxide and water into low-carbon industrial chemicals.Competitive Landscape
The renewable epichlorohydrin market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, featuring global chemical conglomerates, specialty green chemistry developers, and advanced agricultural bio-refiners. Key players such as Solvay, AGC Group, Dow, Hexion, and Aditya Birla Chemicals are estimated to account for 30-35% of the global renewable epichlorohydrin market share.
Established players compete through vertically integrated renewable feedstock supply chains, proprietary catalyst driven conversion technologies, and rigorous life cycle assessments. Emerging players in the renewable epichlorohydrin market ecosystem differentiate themselves through localized agricultural waste valorization and energy-efficient closed-loop water recycling systems.List of Key and Emerging Players in Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (AGC Group) (Thailand) Dow Inc. (US Hexion Inc. (US) Aditya Birla Chemicals (India Spolchemie (Czech Republic) Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Olin Corporation (US) Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Arkema S.A. (France) Grasim Industries Ltd. (India) Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan)Key Industry Development April 2026 DCM Shriram fully commissioned its 52,000 tons/year epichlorohydrin plant at Jhagadia, Gujarat, completing the remaining 17,000 tons/year capacity. March 2026 HELM US Corporation and AGC Vinythai entered new long-term strategic agreements strengthening HELM US's role as the exclusive U.S. distribution partner for EPINITY bio-based epichlorohydrin, expanding its commercial supply reach ScopeSegmentation By Feedstock Source 2
- Biodiesel-Derived Glycerol Vegetable Oils
- Epoxy Resins Water Treatment Chemicals Elastomers Surfactants
- Industrial Grade High-Purity Grade
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) According to Straits Research, the global renewable epichlorohydrin market size was valued at USD 793.00 million in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 1689.88 million by 2034. The renewable epichlorohydrin market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. The major players in this market include Solvay S.A., Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (AGC Group), Dow Inc., Hexion Inc., and Aditya Birla Chemicals. The renewable epichlorohydrin market demand is driven by the rapid global implementation of stringent environmental regulations, and rising industrial preference for bio-derived chemical building blocks. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a market share of 42.37% in 2025.
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