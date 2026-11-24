(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Size & Growth Analysis The global renewable epichlorohydrin market was valued at USD 793.00 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 862.55 million in 2026 to USD 1689.88 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the renewable epichlorohydrin market with a market share of 42.37% in 2025. Renewable epichlorohydrin is a bio-based form of epichlorohydrin (ECH), an organochlorine chemical intermediate produced using renewable glycerol instead of conventional fossil-derived propylene. The glycerol is typically sourced from vegetable oil processing, biodiesel production, or oleochemical manufacturing and is converted into epichlorohydrin through hydrochlorination and dehydrochlorination. It is primarily used in the manufacture of epoxy resins, water-treatment chemicals, paper chemicals, textiles, adhesives, and other specialty chemicals. The renewable epichlorohydrin market demand is driven by the rapid global implementation of stringent environmental regulations, corporate sustainability commitments, and rising industrial preference for bio-derived chemical building blocks. The adoption of eco-friendly epoxy systems across wind energy infrastructure, electric vehicle manufacturing, and green construction also contributes to the renewable epichlorohydrin market growth. Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 793.00 Million2026 Market Size USD 862.55 Million2034 Projected Market Size USD 1689.88 MillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 8.77%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific North AmericaMarket Share (2025) 42.37% Fastest-growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026-2034) 27%Segment Insights By Feedstock Source Leading Segment Biodiesel-derived glycerol Market Share in 2025 8.92% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Epoxy Resins CAGR 45.18% (2026-2034) By Purity Grade Leading Segment High Purity Grade Market Share in 2025 9.38% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Renewable ECH Into Established Epoxy Supply Chains Renewable epichlorohydrin is increasingly being introduced into established epoxy-resin value chains as a drop-in alternative to conventional ECH. Its compatibility with existing downstream processes allows epoxy manufacturers to incorporate renewable content without fundamentally changing their production systems. This is expanding renewable ECH from a niche sustainable material toward broader use in coatings, adhesives, composites, and electronic materials. 02 Use of Process Intensification in Glycerol-to-ECH Production Producers and technology developers are focusing on improving glycerol-to-ECH conversion through better reaction conditions, purification, energy integration, and process configurations. These improvements aim to increase conversion efficiency while reducing material consumption and processing requirements. Continued process development is strengthening the technical and economic basis for commercial-scale renewable ECH production. 01 The renewable epichlorohydrin market forecasts continued investment activity driven by the global transition toward sustainable, low-carbon chemicals and the increasing surplus of crude glycerin from biodiesel production. In July 2026, Epigral approved a ₹600 crore capital expenditure for expansion projects at its Dahej, Gujarat integrated chemical complex, including a new 125,000-TPA epoxy resin and formulations facility and a multi-purpose plant. The investment strengthens Epigral's integrated specialty chemicals operations, which include its 100,000-TPA renewable epichlorohydrin capacity, produced using bio-based glycerin as the primary feedstock. Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Dynamics 01 Lower-Carbon Epoxy Demand Boosts Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Growth Demand for lower-carbon epoxy materials is increasing interest in renewable epichlorohydrin as a bio-based epoxy precursor. Renewable ECH can reduce the fossil-carbon contribution of epoxy systems while retaining the chemical functionality required for established resin production. For example, AGC Vinythai's epoxy provides up to a 67% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with petro-based ECH, supporting its use in lower-carbon epoxy applications. 02 Lightweight Composite Use Drive Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Demand The use of epoxy resins in lightweight composite applications is creating another source of demand for ECH. Wind-energy components, automotive structures, sporting goods, and other composite applications require epoxy systems that provide strength, adhesion, and durability at relatively low weight. The expansion of these applications increases the underlying requirement for epoxy precursors, including renewable ECH. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

Drivers Market Impact Lower-Carbon Epoxy Demand Demand for lower-carbon epoxy resins encourages manufacturers to adopt bio-based epichlorohydrin as an alternative to conventional petroleum-derived inputs. Lightweight Composite Use Growth in lightweight composites across automotive, aerospace, and wind energy applications supports demand for renewable epichlorohydrin used in epoxy resin production. Expansion of Bio-Based Coatings and Protective Resins Coating manufacturers are exploring renewable epichlorohydrin as a feedstock for epoxy-based protective coatings used in industrial equipment, infrastructure, and marine applications. Demand for Sustainable Electrical Insulation Materials Electrical equipment manufacturers are adopting epoxy insulation systems with renewable content for transformers, circuit breakers, and electronic components, supporting demand for bio-based chemical inputs. Advancements in Glycerol-Based Production Technologies Process improvements in glycerol conversion and bio-based chlorination support more efficient renewable epichlorohydrin production and strengthen the availability of alternative feedstocks.

01

High Capital Intensity Restrict Market Growth

Renewable ECH production requires dedicated reaction, separation, purification, and supporting infrastructure, creating substantial capital requirements for producers seeking commercial-scale capacity. These investment requirements can increase the financial burden of capacity expansion and make producers more sensitive to utilization rates and input costs.

02

Glycerol Price Volatility Restrain Market Expansion

Glycerol price competitiveness also directly influences the economics of renewable ECH because glycerol is the primary renewable feedstock used in the commercial route. Increases in glycerol costs can narrow the cost advantage of glycerol-based ECH and make the route less competitive against conventional production.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

Restraints Market Impact High Capital Intensity Investment requirements can increase the financial burden of capacity expansion and make producers more sensitive to utilization rates and input costs, which are capital-intensive. Glycerol Price Volatility Glycerol price competitiveness influences the economics of renewable ECH because glycerol is the primary renewable feedstock used in the commercial route. Feedstock-Related Purity Control Issues Differences in feedstock quality can increase purification requirements and make it more difficult to maintain consistent product specifications, adding operational complexity and limiting the scalability of glycerol-based production. Chlorine-Containing Effluent Management Challenge Chlorine-containing process effluents create an additional operational challenge because glycerol-to-ECH production involves chlorination and dehydrochlorination steps that generate chloride-containing streams. Limited Availability of Renewable Epichlorohydrin at Commercial Scale Restricted production capacity can limit bulk supply, create procurement uncertainty, and slow adoption among downstream manufacturers.

01

Certified Renewable ECH Requirements Open New Revenue Avenues

Certification, traceability, and renewable-carbon documentation can create differentiation for suppliers and open access to customers with specific sustainability requirements. For example, HELM US Corporation expanded its strategic partnership with AGC Vinythai in March 2026 to distribute bio-based ECH across the United States, expanding regional availability for customers in coatings, epoxy resins, and specialty chemicals.

02

High-Purity Electronics Applications Offer Growth Opportunities

High-purity renewable ECH also creates opportunities in electronics and other precision applications where raw-material specifications are tightly controlled. Suppliers able to provide renewable ECH with consistent purity can enter higher-value applications where renewable content is increasingly considered alongside technical performance. This creates a route for renewable ECH producers to move into specialized markets rather than competing only in conventional bulk applications.

Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Feedstock Source

A growth rate of 8.92% is anticipated for the biodiesel-derived glycerol during the forecast period, driven by the massive global surplus of crude glycerol generated as a co-product from biodiesel refineries.

During the forecast period, the vegetable oils segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.64%, fueled by the exploration of direct epoxidation routes utilizing plant-based oils. Continuous capital deployment into advanced catalytic processes designed to yield high-purity chemical intermediates from alternative biomass sources is expected to drive the segment growth.

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By Application

Epoxy resins led the application segment with a share of 45.18% in 2025 due to the role of epichlorohydrin as a foundational building block for advanced thermosetting polymers. Heavy reliance on these sustainable, bio-based epoxy resins in wind turbine blades, lightweight automotive composites, and premium electronics encapsulation ensures its sustained market dominance.

Water treatment chemicals will expand to 9.14% CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by the global demand for sustainable coagulants and flocculants utilized in industrial wastewater purification and municipal drinking water systems. Strategic investments in green water management infrastructure are fueling further growth of this segment.

By Purity Grade

During the forecast period, the industrial grade segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 8.52%, driven by its widespread adoption in standard commercial applications such as heavy-duty adhesives, structural coatings, and large-scale elastomer production.

The high-purity grade segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period, supported by the demand for ultra-pure bio-based epichlorohydrin in the synthesis of sensitive pharmaceutical intermediates and advanced semiconductor packaging materials.

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Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

The Asia Pacific renewable epichlorohydrin market accounted for a dominant share of 42.37% in 2025.

China Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

China's renewable epichlorohydrin industry is advancing through the commercialization of glycerol-based production routes that use biodiesel-derived feedstocks instead of fossil-based propylene. Chinese producers such as Hebang Chemical operate a 30,000-tonne-per-year glycerol-based epichlorohydrin facility in Dongying, Shandong. Befar Group has also developed glycerol-based production capabilities as part of its integrated chemical operations.

Japan Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

Japan's renewable epichlorohydrin industry is primarily focused on developing alternative production technologies and improving the environmental performance of conventional chemical processes. Osaka Soda has longstanding expertise in integrated epichlorohydrin production from allyl chloride and continues to develop downstream derivatives, including epichlorohydrin rubber, for automotive and industrial applications.

India Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

India is advancing glycerol-based renewable epichlorohydrin production as a lower-carbon alternative to conventional propylene-based manufacturing. Epigral Limited operates a 50,000-tonne-per-year facility in Dahej using bio-based glycerin and is expanding capacity to 100,000 tons annually. Separately, DCM Shriram operates a 50,000-tonne-per-year epichlorohydrin plant using renewable glycerin through a closed-loop production process that recycles by-products from its chlor-alkali operations.

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North America Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

North America's renewable epichlorohydrin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth.

United States Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

The U.S. renewable epichlorohydrin market could benefit from federal investment in alternative-feedstock chemical production and biobased manufacturing. In September 2026, the U.S. Department of Energy announced up to US$58 million in funding through its ASPECT program to advance chemical technologies using domestic biomass, agricultural residues, and waste feedstocks. The program supports research, pilot-scale testing, and commercialization of renewable chemical production routes, creating opportunities for glycerol-based epichlorohydrin technologies and other bio-derived chemical intermediates.

Canada Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market

Canada's renewable epichlorohydrin market could benefit from government-backed investment in low-carbon chemical production and carbon utilization technologies. In April 2026, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada committed up to USD 0.9 million to Burnaby-based Anodyne Chemistries to develop a bioelectric process that converts captured carbon dioxide and water into low-carbon industrial chemicals.

Competitive Landscape

The renewable epichlorohydrin market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, featuring global chemical conglomerates, specialty green chemistry developers, and advanced agricultural bio-refiners. Key players such as Solvay, AGC Group, Dow, Hexion, and Aditya Birla Chemicals are estimated to account for 30-35% of the global renewable epichlorohydrin market share.

Established players compete through vertically integrated renewable feedstock supply chains, proprietary catalyst driven conversion technologies, and rigorous life cycle assessments. Emerging players in the renewable epichlorohydrin market ecosystem differentiate themselves through localized agricultural waste valorization and energy-efficient closed-loop water recycling systems.

Biodiesel-Derived Glycerol Vegetable Oils

Epoxy Resins Water Treatment Chemicals Elastomers Surfactants

Industrial Grade High-Purity Grade

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Renewable Epichlorohydrin Market Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (AGC Group) (Thailand) Dow Inc. (US Hexion Inc. (US) Aditya Birla Chemicals (India Spolchemie (Czech Republic) Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) Olin Corporation (US) Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Arkema S.A. (France) Grasim Industries Ltd. (India) Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan)Key Industry Development April 2026 DCM Shriram fully commissioned its 52,000 tons/year epichlorohydrin plant at Jhagadia, Gujarat, completing the remaining 17,000 tons/year capacity. March 2026 HELM US Corporation and AGC Vinythai entered new long-term strategic agreements strengthening HELM US's role as the exclusive U.S. distribution partner for EPINITY bio-based epichlorohydrin, expanding its commercial supply reach ScopeSegmentation By Feedstock Source 2By Application 4By Purity Grade 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Solvay S.A. (Belgium) · Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (AGC Group) (Thailand) · Dow Inc. (US) · Hexion Inc. (US) · Aditya Birla Chemicals (India)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) According to Straits Research, the global renewable epichlorohydrin market size was valued at USD 793.00 million in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 1689.88 million by 2034. The renewable epichlorohydrin market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. The major players in this market include Solvay S.A., Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (AGC Group), Dow Inc., Hexion Inc., and Aditya Birla Chemicals. The renewable epichlorohydrin market demand is driven by the rapid global implementation of stringent environmental regulations, and rising industrial preference for bio-derived chemical building blocks. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a market share of 42.37% in 2025.