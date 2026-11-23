MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Three solar power plants, backed by $920,000 in foreign investment, will be constructed in Yazd Province, located in central Iran.

According to Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the head of the organization's Financial Support Department, Fahimeh Sedaghat, announced the construction.

"The electricity generation capacity of these three solar power plants will amount to 2.93 megawatts," she said.

Sedaghat added that three projects concerning the construction of solar power plants in Yazd Province were approved during a meeting of Iran's Foreign Investment Board on November 17.

The executive noted that one solar power plant with a capacity of 1 megawatt will be built by an Iranian investor residing in France, while two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 1.93 megawatts will be constructed by an Iranian investor based in the UK. Sedaghat stated that businesspeople with projects in the country can submit their proposals, which have been thoroughly researched and possess sound technical, financial, and economic foundations, to Iran's Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance, with the aim of accessing international markets in collaboration with foreign investors.

According to Trend 's calculations based on statistics from Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, the electricity generation capacity of renewable energy power plants in Iran reached 6,270 megawatts by the end of the seventh month of the current Iranian year (October 22, 2026). This represents an increase of 2%, or 120 megawatts, compared to the capacity recorded at the end of the sixth month (September 22, 2026).