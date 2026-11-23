New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, recalling his teachings of equality, compassion, fraternity and selfless service. In a post on X, Kharge said Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless teachings continued to illuminate humanity's path, transcending barriers of faith, caste and creed. Quoting Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Congress president wrote,“Truth is higher than everything; but higher still is truthful living.” Extending his heartfelt greetings to people on the auspicious occasion, Kharge said the sacred occasion should inspire everyone to uphold truth, dignity and harmony. He also called for renewing the collective commitment to the principle of 'Sarbat da Bhala', which stands for the welfare of all.“May this sacred occasion inspire us to uphold truth, dignity and harmony, and renew our collective commitment to Sarbat da Bhala, the welfare of all,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv, urging them to follow his teachings of equality, harmony, compassion and service to humanity. According to the X handle of the President of India, she conveyed her warm greetings and best wishes to Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion.“On the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad,” the official handle wrote.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees observe the day with prayers, devotional singing, and community service, as celebrations continue late into the night across gurdwaras. (ANI)