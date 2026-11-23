Om Prakash Rajbhar Targets Akhilesh Yadav After Delhi Congress Meet

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has taken a dig at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his reported meeting with Congress leaders in Delhi, alleging that the Congress leadership did not give him the importance he expected.

In a post on X, Rajbhar addressed Akhilesh Yadav, saying,“Friend Akhilesh Yadav ji, Radhe-Radhe. I hear that the Congress lot put you in your place right at the first meeting!” Referring to the reported meeting at Pramod ji's residence in Delhi, Rajbhar claimed that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal showed little interest in the discussions. He wrote, "Neither Priyanka ji showed any interest, nor did Venugopal respond."

He further alleged that Congress leaders handed Akhilesh a long list through their state-level representatives. Taking another swipe at the meeting, Rajbhar said, "They served you tea for 20 minutes, handed you a letter, and said goodbye with a namaste, telling you the share would be split equally." He also claimed that Akhilesh's political aide was left embarrassed following the interaction.

Comparing the present Samajwadi Party with its earlier leadership, Rajbhar wrote, "Congress has understood perfectly well that this isn't the powerful SP of Amar, Azam and Shivpal. Now all they have left is their lone 'liaisoner uncle'." He also questioned the political guidance being given to Akhilesh and advised him to follow Shivpal Yadav's experience in grassroots politics. "Start a PhD in grassroots politics under Shivpal Chachu's supervision," Rajbhar wrote.

Further targeting the INDIA bloc, Rajbhar claimed that it no longer had a strong vote bank and alleged that sections of its traditional support base could move away from it. Towards the end of his post, Rajbhar hinted at a possible political development involving Shivpal Yadav's camp, writing, "Anyway, we have a feeling Chachu himself might be the one to drop the next bombshell! You've put him in quite a spot. What if around 45 MLAs from his camp switch sides!" He concluded his post with slogans praising India, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Parashurama and Maharaja Suheldev.