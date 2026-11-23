Stalin Demands Arrest Of TVK MLA Over Alleged District Collector Row

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of Kallakurichi Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh over allegations of misconduct involving a woman district collector, accusing the state government of attempting to shield the legislator.

In a post on X, Stalin reacted to a report published in The Hindu newspaper stating that the Kallakurichi district collector had formally submitted a complaint against the MLA to the Superintendent of Police. Questioning the state government's response to the allegations, Stalin said the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary should have contacted the district collector when reports about the alleged incident first emerged several weeks ago and assured her of the government's support. He said the government should have condemned the legislator's alleged conduct and initiated legal proceedings against him. "Any government that gives importance to women's safety and the dignity of governance would have done exactly this," Stalin said.

Alleging that the government had instead attempted to conceal the incident to protect its party legislator and its minority government, the DMK president questioned the delay in the woman official formally filing a complaint. He further expressed concern over the safety of women in the state, questioning the circumstances faced by ordinary women if a district collector herself had to deal with such a situation. "If this is the situation for a district collector, what would be the condition of ordinary women living in Tamil Nadu?" he said, expressing concern over women's safety in the state.

Stalin also criticised certain political leaders for allegedly supporting the MLA instead of standing with the woman official who had reported the incident. He termed their defence of the legislator, because he should be shown sympathy, as unacceptable. Further accusing the state government of failing to act despite the matter having come to its attention through various channels, Stalin alleged that the government had also made false statements before the court. He also reiterated his party's allegations against TVK members, claiming that they were increasingly involved in sexual offences, drug trafficking and robbery. The DMK president called for immediate action against the Kallakurichi legislator, demanding that he be arrested and questioned without further delay.

Earlier on Sunday, NCW took suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW, in an X post, also said that a media report mentioned allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the TVK MLA's alleged visit to the Collector's residence in an inebriated condition. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu DGP, seeking a fair and impartial enquiry into the allegations. The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

However, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had termed the allegations as a false social media post shared by Kanimozhi. Speaking to reporters on November 12, Nirmal Kumar said, "I would like to condemn madam Kanimozhi; being a woman, she has published something mentioning that she picked it up from social media, and she has posted something that she has seen on social media. So, whether it is okay tomorrow if someone else tweets about Kanimozhi picking up a message from social media and whether she'll be okay with that. It is not correct. So she has all rights to talk to everyone... but she cannot see social media and tweet something which is not relevant to her. So we condemn this. "Arul Vignesh has also denied the allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in“dirty politics." (ANI)