Ajay Rai Confident in Congress SP Seat Sharing for UP 2027 Election

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress leader Ajay Rai expressed confidence that seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will conclude smoothly within the next few days, asserting that the INDIA bloc is poised to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking in Varanasi, Rai dismissed the BJP's criticism of the opposition alliance as stemming from their worries, following the coalition's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Seat sharing will be done well for our Samajwadi Party. It will go smoothly. The INDIA alliance is strong. The 2024 elections were fought with strength, and in 2027, we will definitely uproot and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party in so much pain? Why are they facing so much trouble? If the Samajwadi Party the previous Congress alliance, which is now happening again in '27 after '24, why are getting stomach aches? They are in pain because they are worried. If the candidate from the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance fights, our government will definitely be formed, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will be completely wiped out," Rai told ANI.

Providing a timeline for the formalisation of the constituency distribution between the two INDIA bloc partners, Rai added, "So yes, everything regarding seat sharing should be clear in two to three days." Urging party cadres to mobilise at the grassroots level ahead of the state polls to ensure a victory, he emphasised that the national leadership is also looking closely at seat-sharing talks. "I am certain that our national leadership is also keeping a close eye on this and wants the seat sharing to happen as soon as possible. Everyone should go to their respective areas, work hard, and ensure a victory, so that the INDIA alliance forms the government in Uttar Pradesh," Rai said.

Alongside political developments, the Congress leader extended festive greetings on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, highlighting the cultural importance of the festival in Varanasi. Reflecting on the spiritual fervour and the influx of visitors to the city for the celebration, Rai said, "And by being present there during the lighting of the lamps, they will mark the beginning of Dev Deepawali. I certainly wish everyone the best. Celebrate Dev Deepawali with grandeur, celebrate it with joy, and worship Lord Mahadev. We are all fortunate to live in Mahadev's city, Kashi. The grand Dev Deepawali event held in Kashi brings immense joy to all of us residents of Kashi, as well as people across the country and the world. Everyone comes here for Dev Deepawali." Noting the historical roots of the riverfront festivities along the Ganges, he said, "We are enjoying Diwali. The Dev Deepawali celebrations begin with the thousands of lamps. That is where it all starts."