

The analyst initiated coverage of Fiserv with a 'Market Perform' rating and no price target.

Citizens analyst Brianna Diaz initiated coverage of Toast with an Outperform rating and $40 price target, implying an upside of more than 23%. Diaz also initiated coverage of Global Payments with a 'Market Perform' rating and no price target.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), Toast Inc. (TOST), and Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) were on the Wall Street radar after Citizens initiated coverage of transaction and payment processing services companies.

The analyst initiated coverage of FISV stock with a 'Market Perform' rating and no price target.

Citizens analyst Brianna Diaz initiated coverage of TOST stock with an Outperform rating and $40 price target, implying an upside of more than 23% from the stock's last close.

Diaz also initiated coverage of GPN stock with a 'Market Perform' rating and no price target.

Which Firm Does Citizens Prefer?

The firm said that it launched coverage of 10 names in the transaction and payment processing services sector.

Citizens said that Toast is its top pick across the group. The company is a "highly verticalized platform" built specifically for restaurants, and it remains early in its long-term opportunity, the analyst said in a note, as per The Fly.

Beyond Toast, Citizens said that it is focused on emerging signs of improvement at Fiserv.

The firm said payments valuations have compressed as revenue growth has slowed across the sector, reflecting a digital mix shift, competition, and an overhang of acquisitions and divestitures. It sees "several paths to multiple recovery," including continued deleveraging, improving free cash flow conversion, and healthy organic growth.

Retail Stance On FISV, TOST, GPN Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV and TOST stocks was 'bearish,' while it was 'neutral' for GPN.

FISV stock is down about 15% year-to-date and TOST stock has lost 8.5% in the same time. Meanwhile, GPN stock has gained more than 19% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.