A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has accused her husband, mother-in-law and two brothers-in-law of assaulting her, cutting off her braid and attempting to attack her with acid over suspicions of an extramarital relationship. With her severed braid in hand, the woman went to the Lisari Gate police station on Saturday night to file a complaint against the four family members. Along with expressing concern for her life, she claimed that her in-laws had harassed and attacked her on many occasions.

The incident happened following a domestic argument in the city's Samar Garden neighborhood. The woman complained that her husband, Rehan, would often accuse her of having an extramarital affair. She said that recurrent acts of physical abuse were caused by her suspicions.

The woman said that when her spouse objected to her getting her hair colored, problems broke out on Saturday. After the fight, she was allegedly attacked and had her braid severed by her husband, mother-in-law Roshan, and two brothers-in-law, Sahil and Sonu.

She further claimed that during the attack, the family members tried to throw acid at her. When neighbors heard the disturbance, they dialed 112 to notify the police. According to her statement, a police squad arrived at the scene and saved her.

A husband became so enraged over his wife simply dyeing her hair that he crossed all bounds of humanity!

In Meerut, a woman arrived at the police station carrying her severed braid in her hand.

The woman alleges that her husband Rihan, along with her mother-in-law and two brothers-in-law, assaulted her and cut off her braid using a knife...1/2

- Sanjay Gupta (@sanjukgupta1987) November 24, 2026

The woman said that she wed Samar Garden resident Rehan almost three years ago. The couple has two kids. She accused her husband, mother-in-law, and brothers-in-law of tormenting and abusing her because of their misgivings about her character. She requested protection and legal action against the accused, telling the police that she feared for her life if she stayed in her marital residence.

Confirming the complaint, Circle Officer (Kotwali) Sangram Singh said the woman had alleged that her husband assaulted her and cut off her hair.

"The woman's complaint is being received and a case is being registered. Further legal action is being taken," the officer said.