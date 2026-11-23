

The bulk of the registered shares are warrants that allow OpenAI and Meta to acquire up to 160 million AMD shares.

AMD stock dipped 1.1% in overnight trading late Monday. Retail sentiment on AMD remained 'bullish' for a second day.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has registered up to 336.9 million shares of common stock for potential resale by existing shareholders and strategic partners, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The S-3 registration covers shares issued or issuable under the chipmaker's strategic agreements with OpenAI and Meta Platforms (META), as well as stock-based consideration for its recent acquisitions of World Labs and Taalas.

AMD is not selling the shares itself and will not receive any proceeds from potential sales.

AMD stock dipped 1.1% in overnight trading late Monday, after closing nearly 7% higher in the regular session amid a market euphoria over Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia's CEO.

OpenAI, Meta Warrants Account For Bulk Of Shares

The bulk of the registered shares are warrants that allow OpenAI and Meta to acquire up to 160 million AMD shares each at an exercise price of $0.01 per share.

According to the statement, either company can exercise its warrants immediately and the shares will vest in tranches based on purchases of AMD GPUs and equipment.

For both companies, initial vesting is tied to the delivery or shipment of one gigawatt equivalent of AMD GPUs, while full vesting requires purchases reaching six gigawatts.

AMD issued the OpenAI warrant in October 2025 and the Meta warrant in February 2026, alongside their respective chip supply arrangements.

About 17 million of the shares registered are connected to AMD's acquisitions of World Labs and Taalas.

AMD completed its acquisition of World Labs on Nov. 13, according to the SEC filing, issuing nearly 15 million shares to the latter's existing shareholders. The deal, announced in September, was valued at approximately $8.2 billion.

AMD also completed its acquisition of specialized chip maker Taalas on Nov. 17. The deal involves nearly 2 million shares at closing and potential contingent consideration. Valued at approximately $2.9 billion, including up to $1.4 billion in contingent payments, the acquisition adds specialized AI inference chip technology to AMD's portfolio.

Nvidia Rehires Huang

Tech stocks, including those of top chipmakers, rallied on Monday after the Nvidia board said Huang was reinstated as CEO with immediate effect. Nvidia, which has investments and partnerships with dozens of tech and AI infrastructure companies, is seen to be central to the AI trade.

NVDA stock closed over 31% higher in the session. Still, some commentators believe the ongoing investigations by authorities and regulators pose a risk.

Retail View For AMD

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AMD remained 'bullish' for a second day, amid 'high' message volume.

“$AMD Tomorrow will be AMDs turn to run up. Hope to see $500,” a trader wrote. On the shares issue, a trader said:“$AMD Leave it to the ignorant shorts to spin the story into dilution. It's not dilution. Stock swaps are very common.”

With Monday's gains, AMD stock is now up 112%.

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