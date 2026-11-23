MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned India's decision to settle for a draw in the opening Test against New Zealand, taking a pointed swipe at skipper Shubman Gill over his explanation for calling off the contest with time still available.

India and New Zealand shared the honours in the Wellington Test on Monday, despite the visitors having approximately 15 overs left in the day's play and needing five more wickets to secure victory. Gill's decision to bring the contest to an early close attracted attention, particularly after he cited the workload of his fast bowlers and the limited recovery time before the next match.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gill explained that India's management had prioritised keeping the pace attack physically fresh ahead of the second Test, which begins just three days later. The Indian captain also questioned whether extending the game by another five to 10 overs would have significantly improved their chances of forcing a result.

Gill pointed out that all three fast bowlers had already put in substantial shifts during the match, having bowled close to 50 overs each. With the team also scheduled to travel the following day, he felt that avoiding additional strain on the bowling unit was the more sensible option.

“If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe, but the fast bowlers were tired. They have bowled almost 50 overs in the match, all of them. Also, keeping in mind that there's a quick turnaround, with the next match in only three days and travel tomorrow, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. And I didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much," the Indian Test and ODI skipper said.

However, Vaughan was far from convinced by that reasoning. The former England skipper expressed his disbelief at India's approach, suggesting that five wickets could certainly have fallen within the remaining hour of play.

“This is incredible.. So 5 wkts have never fallen in the last hour before!!!!!!,” Vaughan wrote on X on Tuesday.

His sarcastic response directly challenged Gill's assessment that a handful of additional overs would have made little difference to the outcome. Vaughan's observation also brought the tactical aspect of India's decision into focus, given that the visitors were still mathematically in contention for a win when the match was called off.

For India, the decision reflected the balancing act between pursuing a possible victory and managing player workloads during a demanding Test schedule. The short interval between the two fixtures was a significant consideration, particularly for a pace attack that had already spent considerable time on the field.

Gill's explanation, however, has opened up a debate over whether India were too cautious in abandoning their pursuit of a result or whether preserving their fast bowlers was justified under the circumstances.

The drawn encounter means India will head into the second Test without having secured a lead in the series. With the next match beginning on Friday, November 27, the focus will now shift to how effectively the visitors recover and regroup, while Vaughan's criticism has added another talking point to the aftermath of the opening contest.