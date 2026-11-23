150-350gsm PE Coated Paper is a versatile packaging material made from virgin Wood Pulp paper laminated with a polyethylene (PE) coating. It combines paper strength with waterproof and grease-resistant properties, making it suitable for disposable food packaging, paper cups, bowls, and ice cream containers.

As a professional packaging material, it provides reliable performance for food packaging manufacturers and wholesale suppliers.

Our Pe Coated paper uses selected virgin wood pulp as the base material, offering a smooth surface, good stiffness, and stable forming performance. The PE coating helps protect the paper against water and oil penetration.

Food-contact materials can be selected according to applicable requirements, providing a suitable solution for different food packaging applications.

Available in 150–350gsm, our paper supports different packaging structures and production requirements. Lower grammage options are suitable for lightweight applications, while higher grammage options provide greater thickness and stiffness.

Customers can select suitable grammage according to cup size, container structure, and manufacturing equipment.

We offer both Single Wall PE Coated Paper and double-side laminated options to meet different packaging needs.

Single-side coating provides water and grease protection on the coated surface, while Double Side Pe Coated Paper offers protective coating on both sides. Coating weight can be customized according to specific requirements.

Our PE laminated paper offers several advantages:



Waterproof and grease-resistant performance.

Good stiffness and structural support.

Smooth surface for printing and converting.

Uniform coating and stable processing. Suitable for different disposable food packaging products.

Our material is widely used in food packaging manufacturing, including:



Pe Coated Paper For Paper Cup: Hot coffee cups and cold drink cups.

Pe Coated Paper For Ice Cream: Disposable ice cream and dessert cups. PE Coated Paper For Food Package: Paper bowls, takeaway containers, and other food packaging products.

It supports various commercial foodservice and takeaway packaging applications.

Our manufacturing process includes base paper selection, raw material inspection, PE extrusion coating, cooling, edge trimming, slitting, rewinding, and finished product inspection. Each production stage is carefully controlled to maintain consistent product quality.

We provide OEM Pe Coated Paper solutions for international packaging manufacturers. Customization options include grammage, PE coating weight, single or double-side coating, roll width, roll diameter, core size, and packaging specifications.

Our team can recommend suitable materials according to your production requirements.

Quality inspection covers paper grammage, coating uniformity, surface appearance, roll dimensions, waterproof performance, and packaging condition. These checks help ensure consistent quality and reliable processing for bulk orders.

As a factory supplier, we provide stable production, customized specifications, protective roll packaging, and export shipping services. Each order is prepared according to confirmed requirements to support efficient delivery and long-term cooperation.

Contact us today for customized PE coated paper solutions and a competitive factory quotation.

About Us

Nanning Lvke Paper Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer specializing in PE coated paper rolls, paper cup fans, paper sheets, paper bottoms, and other high-quality paper products.