PFA (Perfluoroalkoxy alkane) is a high-performance fully fluorinated thermoplastic polymer, representing the upgraded version of PTFE and FEP materials in the fluoroplastics industry. It is widely recognized as a premium perfluorinated material for high-end precision manufacturing, semiconductor purification and ultra-high purity fluid transmission. Combining the ultimate comprehensive performance of full fluorine materials and excellent melt processability, PFA fills the performance gap between traditional PTFE and FEP, showing irreplaceable advantages in high-temperature, high-purity and long-service industrial scenarios.

The material retains the full chemical inertness of perfluorinated plastics, resisting almost all strong acids, strong alkalis, organic solvents and corrosive gases. It features outstanding high and low temperature resistance, with a long-term continuous service temperature ranging from -200°C to 260°C, maintaining stable mechanical properties and dimensional accuracy under extreme temperature conditions. Compared with FEP, PFA possesses better high-temperature creep resistance, tensile stability and structural rigidity. In addition, it has ultra-low surface adhesion, excellent UV and aging resistance, superior electrical insulation, and low outgassing performance, fully meeting the ultra-clean and high-stability requirements of high-end industrial environments.

PFA has excellent thermoplastic processing characteristics. Unlike non-meltable PTFE, it can be processed by extrusion, injection molding, blow molding and lining coating. It can be manufactured into ultra-pure pipes, tubes, sheets, films, rods, precision molded parts and anti-corrosion linings. Its stable molding performance and high dimensional consistency support mass production and customized precision processing of high-end fluoroplastic components.

With its high purity, high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance and non-contamination characteristics, PFA has become an indispensable core material in strategic high-end industries. It is widely used in semiconductor and electronic-grade ultra-pure chemical fluid delivery systems, pharmaceutical and biochemical ultra-clean equipment, high-temperature anti-corrosion chemical equipment and piping, aerospace high-temperature wire insulation, new energy high-temperature resistant components, and high-end precision release materials. With the continuous upgrading of semiconductor manufacturing, biopharmaceutical and high-end chemical industries, the market demand for high-purity ultra-stable PFA materials maintains a sustained and rapid growth trend.

About Us

In the first year of the 13th Five-Year Plan, Zhuzhou Ruiming Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd. settled in Zhuzhou, an industrial hub on the banks of the Xiang River, officially rooting itself in the high-performance fluoroplastic industry and starting a path of specialized, innovative, and refined development.