CREATMAN participated in Building & Decoration Expo (BDExpo) 2026, held from November 18 to 20 at the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) in Hanoi, Vietnam.

At Booth 4D213, CREATMAN showcased the SE600 home elevator, attracting considerable interest from visitors throughout the exhibition. The product's design, configuration, and residential application possibilities sparked conversations with visitors and industry professionals.

Showcasing Home Elevator Solutions

Beyond presenting the SE600, CREATMAN introduced its customized home elevator solutions designed for different residential projects and installation requirements. Our solutions focus on:

1 Customized Configurations Elevator layouts and configurations tailored to individual project requirements.

2 Space Optimization Solutions designed to accommodate different building layouts and available spaces.

3 Flexible Design Options Various designs, finishes, and configurations to meet architectural and interior design needs.

4 Project-Based Solutions Technical coordination and product recommendations based on building conditions, project specifications, and customer requirements.

During the exhibition, we had valuable conversations with visitors, potential partners, and industry professionals, gaining insights into local market needs and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

Strengthening Our Presence in Vietnam

Vietnam is an important market for CREATMAN's overseas development. Our participation in BDExpo 2026 provided an opportunity to introduce our products, connect with the local building industry, and strengthen relationships with potential distributors and project partners.

We appreciate everyone who visited our booth and showed interest in CREATMAN. We look forward to bringing more customized home elevator solutions to residential projects worldwide.

Looking for a home elevator solution for your project?

Contact CREATMAN to discuss your project requirements and explore our product range.

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About Us

Has committed itself to providing smart and safe home elevator solutions for high-end users worldwide since its establishment. We have integrated process from personalized customization, sales, operation, to after-sale service. Based on German precision technology, we fully implement the concept of safety throughout the entire process,only to build a sturdy, stable, energy-saving,environmentally friendly, comfortable and quiet home elevator.