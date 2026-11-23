School Furniture Delivered to Minaret College, Australia

Jiansheng Furniture supplied school desks and chairs, computer classroom desks and chairs, and collaborative table products for an education project associated with Minaret College in Australia. The project focuses on providing practical furniture for traditional classrooms, computer learning environments, and collaborative learning spaces.

Different learning activities require different furniture configurations. From individual study with school desks and chairs to technology-based lessons using computer classroom desks and chairs, and group activities supported by a collaborative table, the school furniture helps accommodate a variety of teaching and learning needs.

About Minaret College

Minaret College is an independent Islamic school established in 1992 in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs, Victoria, Australia. The college operates three campuses: Springvale, Officer, and Doveton. It provides education from early learning to secondary school, with the Doveton campus dedicated to primary years.

The college's educational philosophy combines Islamic and secular education, aiming to develop students' academic abilities, character, and potential. Its commitment to holistic education makes functional learning environments an important consideration. Appropriate school desks and chairs, computer classroom desks and chairs, and collaborative learning furniture can help support different classroom activities across educational stages.

School Desks and Chairs for Everyday Learning

School desks and chairs are essential to daily classroom activities, providing students with dedicated spaces for listening, writing, reading, and completing assignments. Practical school desks and chairs help create an organized classroom layout and support routine teaching activities.

When selecting school desks and chairs, schools need to consider classroom space, student needs, durability, and ease of maintenance. A well-planned arrangement of school desks and chairs can also maintain clear pathways for teachers and students.

For education projects such as Minaret College, suitable school desks and chairs provide a practical foundation for everyday learning. Coordinated school desks and chairs help create consistent classroom environments while allowing furniture arrangements to respond to different teaching requirements.

Computer Classroom Desks and Chairs for Digital Education

Computer classrooms require furniture that accommodates computers, monitors, keyboards, and other learning equipment. Computer classroom desks and chairs provide dedicated workspaces for technology-based lessons, digital research, and computer skills development.

A practical layout of computer classroom desks and chairs helps organize equipment while maintaining sufficient space for students to work comfortably. Schools should consider workstation dimensions, cable management, circulation space, and access to equipment when planning computer classroom desks and chairs.

By providing dedicated workstations, computer classroom desks and chairs help establish an organized digital learning environment. These products complement traditional school desks and chairs, allowing different classrooms to support different learning activities.

For modern education projects, combining computer classroom desks and chairs with appropriate classroom planning helps schools make better use of available space and support technology-enabled teaching.

Collaborative Table for Group Learning

Collaborative learning encourages students to share ideas, discuss problems, and complete projects together. A collaborative table provides a shared workspace for group discussions, teamwork, and interactive classroom activities.

Unlike conventional school desks and chairs, which are often arranged for individual learning, a collaborative table supports face-to-face communication and shared tasks. Its configuration can help teachers organize students into groups for project-based learning, brainstorming, and classroom discussions.

Integrating a collaborative table into the learning environment gives schools greater flexibility when planning classroom activities. Combined with school desks and chairs and computer classroom desks and chairs, collaborative furniture supports a broader range of learning formats within a school.

Integrated School Furniture for Different Learning Spaces

A well-equipped school needs school furniture that matches the function of each learning area. School desks and chairs support everyday classroom instruction, while computer classroom desks and chairs provide dedicated workstations for digital education. A collaborative table creates a flexible workspace for teamwork, group discussions, and project-based learning.

By combining these school furniture categories, schools can develop versatile learning spaces that accommodate individual study, technology-based instruction, and student collaboration. Choosing the right school furniture according to teaching objectives, classroom dimensions, and daily usage requirements helps create functional, organized, and adaptable educational environments.

Jiansheng Furniture's Manufacturing and Customization Capabilities

Jiansheng Furniture has more than 20 years of experience in school furniture manufacturing and project support, serving customers in 132 countries and regions. Its 150,000m2 manufacturing base has a monthly production capacity of up to 100,000 sets of school tables and chairs, supporting education projects of different scales.

The company provides OEM & ODM, Custom Logo, Custom Colors, and 3D Design Services. These capabilities allow customers to adapt school desks and chairs, computer classroom desks and chairs, and a collaborative table to project specifications, space requirements, and branding preferences.

From product selection and layout planning to manufacturing and delivery, Jiansheng Furniture provides integrated school furniture solutions for schools, distributors, contractors, and education projects worldwide.

Supporting Modern Education with Practical School Furniture

The Minaret College case highlights the importance of choosing the right school furniture to support different learning needs. School desks and chairs provide the foundation for everyday classroom teaching, while computer classroom desks and chairs support digital learning. A collaborative table further enhances the learning environment by encouraging communication, teamwork, and interactive activities. Together, these school furniture solutions help create functional learning spaces for different educational activities.

With strong manufacturing capacity, customization services, and international project experience, Jiansheng Furniture provides practical school furniture solutions for schools seeking coordinated furniture for modern educational environments. From traditional classrooms to computer labs and collaborative learning areas, Jiansheng Furniture helps education providers select school furniture that meets their project requirements.

About us

Fujian Jiansheng Furniture Group Co., Ltd founded in 2003, Jiansheng Group is a global provider of high-end commercial furniture solutions, with education furniture business as its core, covering popular business sectors such as office furniture and medical furniture. With two factories and one domestic brand marketing company, JS Education covers an area of 100,000m2, employing over 400 staff. Its brand L.DOCTOR is well known in the global school furniture market. Upon the good quality and service, L.DOCTOR is wining increasing government school projects home and abroad. Its monthly production capacity is about 100 * 40HQ, exporting to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea...Our company is also the official supplier of Ministry of Education P.R.C.