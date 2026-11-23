MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Mild autumn weather will prevail across most of the Kingdom on Tuesday, with fog and dust potentially reducing visibility in several areas, ahead of a slight drop in temperatures and a chance of light rain in the far north on Wednesday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Tuesday's weather will be pleasant across most regions and moderate in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, with some high-level clouds and moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally strengthen, stirring dust in desert areas.

The department warned of potentially reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to fog forming over high mountain areas and parts of the Badia and plains. Airborne dust could also impair visibility in desert areas and Aqaba.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius in East Amman and the Sharah highlands, 20 C in West Amman, 19 C in the northern highlands, 23 C across the plains and 25 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 29 C in the northern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea, 28 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 30 C in Aqaba.

Temperatures will decline slightly on Wednesday, bringing relatively cold weather to mountainous areas and moderate conditions elsewhere, with clouds appearing at varying altitudes.

A slight chance of light rain showers is forecast for the far north of the Kingdom during the early morning hours, while moderate northwesterly winds may occasionally pick up.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday, restoring pleasant conditions across most regions, with moderate weather in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba. High-level clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds that may occasionally strengthen.

A further slight increase in temperatures is expected on Friday, with pleasant to moderate weather prevailing across the Kingdom. Medium- and high-level clouds will develop, particularly over eastern and southern regions, while southeasterly winds will remain moderate.

//Petra// RZ