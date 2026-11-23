Russia Develops New Reconnaissance Version Of Molniya Drone With Gasoline Engine Presidential Advisor
"The enemy continues to develop new versions of the Molniya. The video shows a reconnaissance version of the Molniya equipped with a mesh modem (point-to-point configuration), a high-quality camera mounted on a gimbal, and a gasoline engine," Beskrestnov said.Read also: Russian forces deploy fiber-optic-controlled Molniya drones on various front-line sectors – presidential advisor
He noted that he had not encountered such configurations of this drone before.
"The gasoline engine gives the reconnaissance drone greater range and flight endurance and, probably, higher speed," the presidential advisor explained.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian Molniya drones are increasingly being equipped with digital video transmission systems, which could eventually render equipment designed to detect analog video signals ineffective.
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