MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JETOUR and Magna Receive the PACE Innovation Partnership Award for Technology Featured in the JETOUR G700

WUHU, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winners of the PACE Awards, established by the renowned US automotive publication Automotive News, have recently been announced. The 2DHT integrated longitudinal hybrid transmission jointly developed by JETOUR and Magna stood out among hundreds of entries from around the world to win the prestigious PACE Innovation Partnership Award. Recognized as one of the leading honors in the global automotive supply chain industry, the award acknowledges the two companies' collaborative innovation capabilities and marks a new milestone in JETOUR's advanced hybrid technology for off-road vehicles.











Deep Collaboration: A Model for Innovation Between an Automaker and Its Supply Chain Partner

Established in 1995, the PACE Awards are internationally influential honors in the global automotive supply chain industry. The PACE Innovation Partnership Award, one of the ceremony's top honors, recognizes innovative projects in which automakers and suppliers collaborate across the value chain and successfully bring their solutions into mass production. The judging criteria include technological originality, the depth of engineering collaboration, commercial value, and the project's impact on the wider industry.

The partnership between JETOUR and Magna goes beyond the traditional model of component procurement. Instead, it is a fully integrated collaboration built around the Super Hybrid CDM-O technology system. Drawing on its understanding of vehicle platforms and extensive user mobility data, JETOUR identified specific powertrain requirements and operating challenges in demanding premium off-road scenarios. Magna contributed nearly 70 years of experience in powertrain development, along with its expertise in system architecture and engineering.

The two companies formed a cross-functional joint development team and spent 18 months completing the entire process, from defining technical specifications and designing the core architecture to validating performance across operating conditions and preparing the system for mass production. This process ensured that vehicle-level requirements and powertrain technologies were closely matched in both directions. Magna has long been an important partner to JETOUR. Through years of collaboration and successive regulatory and technological upgrades, the two companies have continued to provide more convenient powertrain solutions for customers worldwide. This deeply integrated innovation partnership is central to the PACE Innovation Partnership Award's evaluation criteria and was a key factor in the project's success among hundreds of global entries.

Architectural Breakthrough: Tackling Key Technical Challenges in Hybrid Off-Road Vehicles









As user expectations continue to rise, the development of premium new-energy off-road vehicles faces a number of technical challenges. Large off-road vehicles must deliver strong power, low energy consumption, and a smooth, comfortable driving experience. At the same time, they need to withstand demanding conditions such as water wading, towing, impact, and sustained high loads. These requirements place greater demands on hybrid system efficiency, shift quality, integration, and reliability.

To address these challenges, JETOUR and Magna carried out in-depth joint development based on the Super Hybrid CDM-O system. Their work resulted in an 800V dual-motor DHT longitudinal hybrid system. The system features an innovative dog clutch architecture without friction clutches or synchronizers, while also integrating key electronic control components into a compact design. It has undergone extreme calibration and validation for a wide range of off-road conditions, overcoming the long-standing industry challenge of balancing performance with smooth operation in hybrid off-road vehicles. The longitudinal hybrid system made its production debut in the JETOUR G700. Winning the PACE Innovation Partnership Award is a benchmark achievement in deep collaboration between an automaker and a leading supply chain partner. It also offers a new reference point for the development of advanced powertrain technologies for premium off-road vehicles worldwide. Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue to focus on users' mobility needs across a wide range of scenarios, strengthen global collaboration in technological innovation, and further refine its core powertrain technologies to deliver a higher-quality off-road experience to customers around the world.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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