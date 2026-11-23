MENAFN - Live Mint) The government has taken back satellite broadband trial spectrum from Eutelsat OneWeb last week after the Bharti Enterprises-backed company concluded security trials, two people aware of the matter said.

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company, which was routinely granted renewals ever since spectrum was first allotted in October 2024, has asked the government for yet another renewal, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. The company will not be able to continue with proof-of-concept demonstrations of the technology until it gets access to spectrum again, the people said.