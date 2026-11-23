Bharti's Oneweb Loses Trial Satellite Communication Spectrum, Seeks Renewal
The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company, which was routinely granted renewals ever since spectrum was first allotted in October 2024, has asked the government for yet another renewal, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. The company will not be able to continue with proof-of-concept demonstrations of the technology until it gets access to spectrum again, the people said.
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