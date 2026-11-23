MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) US equity markets have staged a powerful comeback with technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks leading gains after chip giant Nvidia surged following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1,471.83 points or 6.51 per cent to 24,089.56, while the S&P 500 gained 326.78 points or 4.73 per cent to 7,237.17.

Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points or 3.01 per cent to 49,595.31.

The rally helped reverse a portion of last week's steep losses when concerns over elevated AI-related valuations, heavy capital spending and political scrutiny had triggered a broad sell-off in technology shares.

Nvidia shares jumped 31.5 per cent which is the biggest single-day gain in more than two decades.

The sharp rebound reignited investor interest in AI-linked companies and lifted sentiment across global markets.

However, the rally added more than $2 trillion in market value to the Nasdaq-100 index and marked the strongest daily advance for major US benchmarks since the market rally that followed the suspension of tariff measures earlier in 2025.

Technology stocks led gains across sectors, with the S&P 500 Information Technology Index jumping 9 per cent.

Semiconductor shares also rallied strongly, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index soaring 14 per cent, its biggest daily gain since April 2025.

Additionally, the positive sentiment extended to Asia where Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi rose up to 7 per cent.

South Korean chipmakers were among the biggest beneficiaries of the renewed optimism surrounding AI-related investments.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained under pressure amid expectations of rising supply and potential oversupply concerns.

Brent crude traded below $90 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude remained below $80 a barrel, despite continued geopolitical risks affecting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.