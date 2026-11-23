(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Size & Growth Analysis The global sugar-based surfactants market was valued at USD 6.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.66 billion in 2026 to USD 11.34 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the sugar-based surfactants market with a market share of 39.47% in 2025. The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) identifies alkyl polyglycosides, sucrose esters, and sorbitan esters as major classes of sugar-based surfactants. These compounds use sugar-derived groups as their hydrophilic component. Sugar-based surfactants are surface-active compounds containing a sugar-derived hydrophilic (water-attracting) group linked to a hydrophobic (oil-attracting) component, typically a fatty alcohol or fatty acid chain. They are used as cleansing agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and wetting agents in detergents, cosmetics, personal care products, food, and pharmaceutical formulations. The sugar-based surfactants market demand is driven by the global implementation of stringent environmental regulations targeting petrochemical dependence, corporate sustainability commitments, and rising consumer preference for green consumer goods. The adoption of bio-derived cleaning formulations across home care, cosmetics, and institutional sanitation also contributes to the sugar-based surfactants market growth. Sugar Based Surfactants Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 6.27 Billion2026 Market Size USD 6.66 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 11.34 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 6.88%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 39.47% Fastest-growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026–2034) 7.63%Segment Insights By Type Leading Segment Alkyl Polyglycolides Market Share in 2025 58.34% By Source Fastest-growing Segment Corn & Wheat CAGR 7.22% (2026–2034) By Application Leading Segment Home Care & Cleaning Market Share in 2025 44.18% 01 Optimization of APG Chain Length Distribution for Targeted Surfactant Properties Manufacturers are increasingly adjusting the alkyl chain length and molecular composition of alkyl polyglucosides to obtain specific solubility, wetting, foaming, and emulsification properties. Different chain lengths can provide different hydrophilic lipophilic behavior, allowing sugar-based surfactants to be matched more closely with individual applications. This is expanding the range of performance profiles available within APG-based surfactant systems. 02 Use of Sugar-Based Surfactants in Hybrid Surfactant Formulations Sugar-based surfactants are increasingly being combined with anionic, cationic, and other nonionic surfactants to obtain specific formulation properties. These combinations can improve compatibility, solubilization, wetting, foam behavior, or electrolyte tolerance compared with using a single surfactant type. This increases the use of sugar-based surfactants as components of multifunctional formulations rather than standalone ingredients. 01 The sugar-based surfactants market forecasts continued investment activity driven by tightening environmental regulations, consumer demand for clean-label ingredients, and the global formulation shift away from petrochemical and ethoxylated surfactants. In July 2025, AmphiStar secured a USD 14.60 million (EUR 12.50 million) European Innovation Council funding package comprising a USD 2.90 million (EUR 2.50 million) grant and USD 11.70 million (EUR 10.00 million) equity investment. The funding supports the scale-up and commercialization of its microbial fermentation platform for producing sophorolipid biosurfactants from bio-based feedstocks. Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Dynamics 01 Biodegradability Demand Boosts Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Growth Demand for readily biodegradable surfactants increases as manufacturers seek ingredients with lower environmental persistence and improved environmental profiles. Sugar-based surfactants provide strong surface activity while offering readily biodegradable characteristics, supporting their adoption in household, personal care, industrial, and agricultural formulations. For example, BASF markets Glucopon alkyl polyglucosides as readily biodegradable surfactants for applications including home care, personal care, and industrial cleaning, supporting demand for biodegradable alternatives. 02 Mild Cleansing Requirements Drive Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Demand Preference for mild cleansing ingredients also supports the market, particularly in products used directly on skin and hair. Sugar-based surfactants generally provide mild cleansing with good compatibility in personal care formulations. This increases their use in shampoos, body washes, facial cleansers, and other products where cleansing performance needs to be balanced with consumer skin comfort requirements. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

Drivers Market Impact Preference for Biodegradable Ingredients among Manufacturers Demand for biodegradable ingredients encourage manufacturers to replace conventional petrochemical surfactants with sugar-derived alternatives across personal care and household cleaning formulations. Mild Cleansing Requirements Demand for gentle cleansing ingredients supports the use of alkyl polyglucosides and other sugar-based surfactants in facial cleansers, shampoos, body washes, and sensitive-skin formulations. Expansion of Sulfate-Free Personal Care Formulations Cosmetic manufacturers are incorporating sugar-based surfactants into sulfate-free shampoos and cleansers to achieve effective cleansing with milder formulation profiles. Demand for Plant-Derived Ingredients in Baby Care Products Baby wash, shampoo, and bath product manufacturers use sugar-based surfactants to formulate gentle cleansing products with plant-derived ingredients for infant care applications. Adoption of Sugar-Based Surfactants in Industrial Cleaning Formulations Industrial and institutional cleaning manufacturers are adopting sugar-based surfactants in hard-surface cleaners and degreasing formulations to improve wetting, emulsification, and soil removal performance.

01

Energy Intensive Processing Increases Production Costs

Sugar-based surfactant production can involve energy-intensive reaction and purification stages, particularly when manufacturers need to remove residual reactants, color bodies, and other impurities while achieving the required product specifications. These processing requirements increase production costs and can limit price competitiveness against conventional surfactants. For example, the APG production process described in a commercial production patent requires high operating temperatures and specialized thin-film evaporation equipment, with the purification stage adding significant equipment, maintenance, and operating costs.

02

Feedstock Variability Restrain Market Expansion

The market also depends on consistent sugar and fatty-alcohol feedstocks with suitable purity and composition. Variations in these raw materials can affect reaction behavior, product composition, and final surfactant specifications. This can create supply and quality constraints for manufacturers that require stable feedstock characteristics across large production volumes.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Sugar-based Surfactants Market

Restraints Market Impact Energy Intensive Processing Sugar-based surfactant production can involve energy-intensive reaction and purification stages, particularly when manufacturers need to remove residual reactants, color bodies, and other impurities. Feedstock Variability Variations in raw materials affect reaction behavior, product composition, and final surfactant specifications. Need to Maintain Molecular Composition Control Differences in alkyl-chain distribution, degree of polymerization, residual components, and reaction conditions can change the final product's performance characteristics. Electrolyte Instability Issues Sugar-based surfactants can behave differently when formulation conditions change, particularly with variations in pH, electrolyte concentration, temperature, and interactions with other surfactants. High Foaming Tendency Limits Use in Low-Foam Cleaning Applications Excessive foam formation can restrict use in automatic dishwashing and industrial cleaning formulations, requiring additional foam control additives or formulation adjustments.

01

Agricultural Adjuvant Demand Open New Revenue Avenues

Agricultural formulations provide an opportunity for sugar-based surfactants that can improve wetting, spreading, emulsification, and compatibility while meeting the formulation requirements of modern crop-protection products. For example, Indorama Ventures' TERWET 3001 is an alkyl polysaccharide surfactant positioned as a wetting synergist for agricultural formulations, including applications requiring electrolyte tolerance.

02

Pharmaceutical Applications Offer Growth Opportunities

Pharmaceutical and drug delivery applications offer another specialized opportunity where sugar-based surfactants can provide emulsification and surface-active functions alongside favorable compatibility characteristics. Their use in pharmaceutical systems can create opportunities for suppliers to develop grades with controlled purity and molecular properties for specific delivery and formulation requirements. Sugar-based surfactants such as sorbitan esters and sucrose esters already have established pharmaceutical uses, providing a base for further application development.

Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Type

Alkyl polyglucosides led the type segment with a share of 58.34% in 2025 due to their widespread commercial adoption across household detergents, dishwashing liquids, and personal care products due to their exceptional ecological profile. Heavy reliance on these 100% renewable, readily biodegradable surfactants for their superior foaming, mildness, and non-toxicity ensures their sustained market dominance.

During the forecast period, the sucrose esters segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.14%, driven by the demand for high-purity, food-grade emulsifiers and gentle cleansing agents in premium cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

By Source

Between 2026 and 2034, the sugarcane and sugar beet segment will expand to 6.74% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the massive availability of sucrose feedstocks and established global processing infrastructure.

A growth rate of 7.22% is anticipated for the corn and wheat segment during the forecast period, propelled by industry focus on starch-derived glucose and dextrose intermediates for synthesizing advanced non-ionic surfactants.

By Application

In 2025, the home care and cleaning segment had a share of 44.18%, supported by consumer preference for eco-friendly laundry detergents, surface cleaners, and dishwashing formulations. Operational priority placed on substituting conventional synthetic petrochemical surfactants with renewable, skin-compatible alternatives strengthens its current market leadership.

From 2026 to 2034, the personal care and cosmetics segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7.38% due to the demand for ultra-mild, sulfate-free foaming agents in premium hair care, skincare, and baby care products.

Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

The Asia Pacific sugar-based surfactants market accounted for a dominant share of 39.47% in 2025.

China Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

China's sugar-based surfactants market is benefiting from the expansion of domestic alkyl polyglucoside (APG) manufacturing and the use of plant-derived ingredients in personal care and household cleaning formulations. For instance, Wanqi commissioned a new production line, bringing its annual APG production capacity to 70,000 tons. The expanded capacity strengthens domestic availability of sugar-derived nonionic surfactants used in shampoos, facial cleansers, dishwashing liquids, and other cleaning products.

Japan Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

Japan has a well-established sugar-based surfactants industry, supported by domestic production of sucrose fatty acid esters and other sugar-derived nonionic ingredients. Mitsubishi Chemical Group operates sugar ester production facilities in Mie and Fukuoka, with a combined capacity of 12,000 tons annually. Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku (DKS) also manufactures sucrose fatty acid esters for food, pharmaceutical, and personal-care applications, using its proprietary esterification technology.

India Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

India's sugar-based surfactants market is supported by domestic development of biodegradable surfactants using renewable feedstocks such as sugar and plant-derived fatty materials. India Glycols Limited has developed biodegradable sugar-based surfactants using renewable feedstocks for skin care, personal care, and industrial cleaning applications. Sauradip Chemical Industries manufactures alkyl polyglucoside (APG) surfactants, including biodegradable grades used in dishwashing liquids, laundry detergents, and floor cleaners.

North America Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

North America's sugar-based surfactants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth.

United States Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

The U.S. sugar-based surfactants market is supported by domestic manufacturing of alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) and innovation in plant-derived cleaning ingredients. BASF inaugurated expanded APG production capacity at its Cincinnati, Ohio facility in October 2026, strengthening local supplies of bio-based and biodegradable surfactants. Colonial Chemical manufactures its SugaFax range of modified APG surfactants using renewable feedstocks such as coconut oil and corn syrup for household, personal care, and industrial cleaning formulations.

Canada Sugar-Based Surfactants Market

Canadian formulators are exploring APGs as alternatives to conventional surfactants because of their biodegradability, low toxicity, and effective cleansing properties. Brenntag Canada promotes glucoside-based ingredients such as Glucopon for laundry detergents and household cleaning formulations, while these ingredients also offer formulation opportunities in dishwashing and personal-care products.

Competitive Landscape

The sugar-based surfactants market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, featuring global chemical conglomerates, specialty surfactant producers, and green chemistry enterprises competing to deliver sustainable, skin-friendly surface-active solutions. Key players such as BASF, Clariant, Croda, Evonik, and Solvay are estimated to account for 35–40% of the global sugar-based surfactants market share.

Established players compete through vertically integrated renewable feedstock sourcing, large-scale continuous synthesis infrastructure, and rigorous ecological certifications required by global consumer goods brands. Emerging players in the sugar-based surfactants market ecosystem differentiate themselves through localized agricultural waste valorization processes, novel enzymatic synthesis methods, and customized specialty blends.

Alkyl Polyglucosides Sucrose Esters Fatty Acid Glucamides

Sugarcane and Sugar Beet Corn and Wheat

Home Care and Cleaning Personal Care and Cosmetics Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Food and Beverage

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Sugar-Based Surfactants Market BASF SE (Germany) Clariant AG (Switzerland Croda International Plc (UK) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Solvay SA (Belgium) Stepan Company (US) Dow Inc. (US Nouryon (Netherlands) Kao Corporation (Japan) Cargill, Incorporated (US) Shanghai Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China) Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. (India) Huntsman Corporation (US) Lamberti S.p.A. (Italy) Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)Key Industry Development July 2026 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. was granted U.S. Patent 12673017 for a concentrated, mild cleansing composition using a synergistic blend of APG and sophorolipids for sensitive-skin applications. November 2025 BASF inaugurated expanded APG production capacity at its Bangpakong, Thailand site ScopeSegmentation By Type 3By Source 2By Application 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5BASF SE (Germany) · Clariant AG (Switzerland) · Croda International Plc (UK) · Evonik Industries AG (Germany) · Solvay SA (Belgium)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) According to Straits Research, the global sugar-based surfactants market size was valued at USD 6.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 11.34 billion by 2034. The sugar-based surfactants market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.88% from 2026 to 2034. The major players in this market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, and Solvay SA. The sugar-based surfactants market demand is driven by the rapid global implementation of stringent environmental regulations targeting petrochemical dependence, and rising consumer preference for green consumer goods Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 39.47% in 2025.