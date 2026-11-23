MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that will help traders anticipate disruptions and identify new opportunities for growth in international markets, said Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.

Speaking during his keynote address at the Future Growth Nexus Summit, he said the AI-powered platform would help exporters and importers respond to disruptions with agility.

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He explained that the UAE continues to expand and diversify its trade corridors, including by developing new land, sea and air routes. The country is leveraging its advanced infrastructure and network of more than 40 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) to enhance access to global markets and reduce trade barriers.

The UAE and other Gulf and wider Middle Eastern countries have faced disruptions to trade and supply chains due to the regional military conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Al Zeyoudi noted that trade through the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (Diez) reached Dh491 billion in 2025, four times its 2020 level.

He also revealed that the UAE's non-oil exports increased by 21.6 per cent during the first nine months of 2026, reaching Dh706 billion, while their share of total non-oil trade hit a record 24 per cent, compared with 21.7 per cent during the same period last year. This reflects the growing competitiveness of UAE-made products and their expanding presence in international markets.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Diez, inaugurated the summit, which was organised to mark the 30th anniversary of Dubai Airport Freezone (Dafz).

“Through Diez's economic zones, we continue to invest in infrastructure and services that enable companies to manage their operations and trade across continents from Dubai. These efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and strengthen Dubai's position among the world's leading economic cities,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Diez, said that Dafz's trade exceeded Dh479 billion in 2025, representing 15.4 per cent of Dubai's non-oil trade.

UAE expects growth in foreign trade after record numbers in first half of 2026 Dubai Integrated Economic Zones' trade jumps 17% to record Dh246 billion in H1 2026 DIEZ's trade nearly doubles in five years, hits record Dh491 billion in 2025

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