MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) is celebrating 'Sushashan Divas (Good Governance Day)' across Bihar on Tuesday to mark the beginning of Nitish Kumar's first full term as Chief Minister and honour his contributions to the state's development and governance.

The celebrations are being organised to commemorate 21 years of Nitish Kumar's government and its journey in Bihar. JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha had announced on Sunday that the party would observe November 24 as Good Governance Day.

As part of the celebrations, a Deep Utsav was organised at the JD(U) state office in Patna on Monday, where the premises were decorated with colourful lights and hundreds of lamps were lit.

Sand artist Madhurendra Kumar also created a sand sculpture of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a tribute to his leadership and public welfare initiatives.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan highlighted Nitish Kumar's contribution to the state, saying that his work had earned him the popular title of 'Sushasan Babu'.

Speaking to IANS, Ranjan said, "Nitish Kumar ji came to be known as 'Sushasan Babu' because of his work. His tenure was referred to as an era of good governance. The reason is that a politician can have any number of critics or opponents. Everyone, whether in the ruling party or the Opposition, acknowledges that Nitish Kumar ji has worked."

Earlier, the JD(U) shared details of the Deepotsav celebrations on its official X handle, describing the event as an effort to make Good Governance Day 'historic and unforgettable'.

The party said: "To make Good Governance Day historic and unforgettable, a grand Deepotsav was organised today at the Janata Dal (U) state office. On this occasion, the entire office was decorated with colorful lights."

The post also mentioned that outside Nitish Kumar's residence at 7, Circular Road, state Minister and event coordinator Leshi Singh, state party president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh, alias Gandhi, Bihar State Citizens' Council General Secretary Harendra Bahadur Singh and other leaders and workers lit lamps to express their gratitude and respect for the former Chief Minister.

The party further said that an elaborate sand art tribute was created in his honour, while hundreds of lamps were also lit at the JD(U) IT office. Advance greetings were extended to the people of Bihar ahead of the occasion.

Several senior party leaders and ministers attended the celebrations, including Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, senior leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh, National Vice-President Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, National General Secretary and MLC Afaque Ahmad, National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Chief Spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar, and MLA Jayant Raj, among others.

Describing the significance of the celebrations, the JD(U) said the glow of the lamps symbolised the 'glorious journey of two golden decades of good governance, development, and prosperity in Bihar'.