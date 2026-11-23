Punjab Kings Appoint Paras Mhambrey and Rajiv Kumar to Coaching Staff

Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 24 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to appoint Paras Mhambrey and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staff member Rajiv Kumar as their bowling coach and fielding coach, respectively, ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, reported Cricinfo.

Mhambrey, the ex-Indian bowling coach, will be taking place of former Aussie all-rounder James Hopes, while Rajiv will be taking over reins from former Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin, both of whom parted ways with the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise last month. Mhambrey will be working alongside head coach Ricky Ponting, with both having worked together in their time with Mumbai Indians (MI).

Mhambrey brings plenty of experience within the PBKS set-up, having previously served as India's bowling coach from 2021-2024 in a partnership with head coach Rahul Dravid. Under his tenure, India had a dominant 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup run of 10 unbeaten games, which ended with a heartbreaking loss to Australia at Ahmedabad in the finals and a T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean the next year, which marked India's first ICC trophy in 11 years.

In franchise cricket, Mhambrey has had two spells with MI, most recently just after his stint with Indian team. He left MI last month as they revamped their entire coaching set-up following a ninth-place finish last season, with just four wins in 14 games. PBKS, two-time IPL finalists, are yet to win the IPL, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025. In the 2026 season, PBKS was off to a sensational start, going unbeaten in their first seven games, including six wins. But following that, they lost six games straight away. Despite a win in their final league stage match, they failed to secure a playoffs berth by just a point.