Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang is back as the company's president and chief executive officer, just 11 days after stepping down, and the internet cannot stop talking about his dramatic comeback. The company's decision to reinstate Huang has triggered a flood of memes, AI-generated videos and hilarious reactions across social media, with users calling it one of the greatest comebacks in corporate history.

Nvidia announced on November 23 that its board had unanimously approved Huang's return following discussions and meetings with the executive. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the technology giant. It also sought inputs from senior US government officials before making the decision, saying his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Huang had resigned on November 12 amid reports concerning alleged extramarital relationships and questions surrounding a suspected Chinese intelligence operation. The company had initially accepted his resignation, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO.

However, his return has turned into a major social media spectacle. Users have been sharing AI-generated clips imagining Huang walking back into Nvidia's headquarters, celebrating his reinstatement and making dramatic entrances.

One viral post declared, "Jensen Huang is officially back, the greatest comeback in history." Another user shared a video of a bird dressed in a doctor's uniform, calling his reinstatement a massive comeback.

Watch the viral videos here:

Jensen Huang is official back, the greatest comeback in history.

robinhood:0xd0601ce157db5bdc3162bbac2a2c8af5320d9eec made the right decision 2xnmore (@2xnmore) November 23, 2026

Jensen Huang arriving to Nvidia's headquarters this morning Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 23, 2026

Jensen Huang is officially reinstated,

The comeback is massive. GUY (@0xguy__) November 23, 2026

HE'S BAAAAAACK

*NVIDIA BOARD REINSTATES JENSEN HUANG AS PRESIDENT, CEO & amp; BOARD

- zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 23, 2026

POV:

NVIDIA shareholders after hearing about Jensen Huang's return Meet (@VanzaraMeet1) November 23, 2026

Live footage of Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia offices emerges Liquid (@liquidtrading) November 23, 2026

Elon Musk also joined the conversation. Reacting to Nvidia's decision, the Tesla and SpaceX chief wrote, "The mistake has been corrected."

The mistake has been corrected

- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2026

Other posts compared Huang's return to a blockbuster movie comeback, while some users joked that he had taken time off to play the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI.

The development has attracted attention beyond the technology industry, highlighting Huang's unusual celebrity status among investors, engineers and AI enthusiasts. His trademark black leather jacket and public appearances have made him a recognisable figure online.

With memes continuing to circulate, Huang's return has become as much an internet talking point as a major corporate development.