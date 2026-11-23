MENAFN - IANS) Brentford, Nov 24 (IANS) Brentford produced a dominant display to secure a convincing Premier League victory over Everton, with Keane Lewis-Potter scoring twice before Vitaly Janelt and Fabio Carvalho added to the tally, completing a memorable night for the hosts.

The result lifted Brentford to sixth in the league standings, while Everton missed the opportunity to record a third consecutive league victory and move into fifth place.

The contest quickly turned into a frustrating outing for David Moyes' men, who struggled to contain Brentford's attacking threat and found themselves two goals behind within the opening 25 minutes.

Lewis-Potter broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after being found inside the penalty area by Jaidon Anthony. The Brentford defender unleashed an effort towards goal that took a deflection, leaving Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with little chance of saving it.

The hosts doubled their advantage almost immediately, with Lewis-Potter once again finding the net. Although his first attempt was blocked, he reacted quickly to get another shot away, which ricocheted off Thierno Barry before finding its way past Pickford.

Everton's problems deepened just before half-time when captain James Tarkowski was dismissed in the 40th minute. The defender was initially shown a yellow card for a challenge on Yehor Yarmolyuk, but referee Craig Pawson changed his decision to a red following a VAR review. Tarkowski's sliding attempt to clear the ball resulted in his studs making contact with Yarmolyuk's shin, earning him his first Premier League red card.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, Everton had an opportunity to pull one back before the interval. Barry connected with a powerful header, but Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher produced an excellent save to preserve his side's two-goal cushion.

The visitors showed greater resistance after the restart, but Brentford eventually extinguished any hopes of a comeback with a stunning third goal midway through the second half. Janelt unleashed a thunderous long-range effort from about 30 yards out, leaving Pickford helpless as the ball flew into the net.

Carvalho then put the finishing touches on the performance with a fourth goal late in the game. Making just his second Premier League appearance of the season, the midfielder got on the scoresheet with a close-range finish off his knee to seal an emphatic result.

The defeat was particularly disappointing for Everton, who had arrived with ambitions to extend their winning run and climb further up the table. For Brentford, however, the comprehensive victory provided a significant boost as they climbed into sixth place.