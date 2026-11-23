Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM) Gronnedal Metallurgy Advances Ndpr Concentrate Development
Gronnedal Metallurgy Advances NdPr Concentrate Development Perth, Nov 24, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM ) (9EU:FRA ) (EPMFF:OTCMKTS ) announced continued progress in the mineralogical and metallurgical evaluation of its wholly owned Gronnedal Rare Earth Project in southwest Greenland. The work completed since 2023 has progressively identified the principal rare-earth mineral hosts, established their size distribution and surface exposure, demonstrated magnetic susceptibility and achieved very high preliminary NdPr recovery through rougher flotation.
Gronnedal hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 208 Mt at 0.72% TREO, reported at a 2,000 ppm TREO cut-off and comprising approximately 6 Mt Indicated and 202 Mt Inferred.
The MRE contains approximately 1.5 Mt TREO, including approximately 456,000 tonnes of Nd2O3 and Pr2O3 (Refer to ASX announcement, 29 April 2026).
The metallurgical test work results mark an important transition in the development program.
The immediate technical objective is to convert the demonstrated recovery response into a smaller and higher-grade concentrate by improving selectivity and rejecting iron-bearing, silicate and carbonate gangue ahead of chemical processing.
Highlights
- Preliminary hydroxamate flotation testing achieved an REE concentration factor of approximately 1.3, with around 30% of feed mass reporting to concentrate.
- Detailed particle imaging identified NdPr-bearing minerals across coarse and intermediate particle-size fractions.
- Across the composites evaluated, 60-71% of REE fluorocarbonates occur in particles larger than 38 um.
- The principal REE minerals show favourable surface exposure, with a relatively low proportion fully locked within other minerals in the minus-75 um fraction.
- Identified REE-bearing mineral groups host 87.5-94.3% of contained NdPr, including 77.2-92.6% hosted in the principal REE fluorocarbonate and carbonate groups.
- The next phase of metallurgical test work will use core from the ongoing 2026 drilling program to target a smaller, higher-grade NdPr concentrate with reduced iron, silica and carbonate gangue.
Executive Chairman Carl Popal said:
"Gronnedal has considerable scale, and this work is helping us understand how to advance it. We've identified the principal NdPr-bearing minerals and demonstrated a preliminary flotation response. Our next priority is to improve selectivity and concentrate quality.
"Our team has delivered a strong field program, while the encouraging surface assays have identified further opportunities beyond the existing resource. The focus now is on core cutting, laboratory assays and metallurgical optimisation to support resource evaluation and development studies.
"We're ambitious for Gronnedal and clear about the work ahead. Our job is to turn that potential into measurable progress for shareholders."
Gronnedal Project
Gronnedal is an extensive carbonatite-hosted rare-earth element system within the Proterozoic Gronnedal-Ika Complex. The Project is located within Eclipse's Ivigtut multicommodity critical minerals project, near established maritime infrastructure and deep-water access in southwest Greenland, subject to future infrastructure assessment and permitting (Figure 1).
Greenland is a jurisdiction attracting increasing interest as European and North American governments and industry seek more diversified critical-mineral supply chains. Eclipse considers the Project's scale, magnet rare-earth inventory and proximity to established maritime infrastructure relevant to these evolving supply-chain priorities.
Preliminary Flotation Demonstrates High NdPr Recovery
ALS Metallurgy in Western Australia completed preliminary flotation test work on two composite samples derived from the 2025 diamond drilling program (Refer to ASX announcement, 3 September 2026: 'Gronnedal Test Work Supports NdPr Beneficiation Pathway').
Rougher flotation testing under hydroxamate reagent conditions achieved an REE upgrade (concentration) factor of approximately 1.3, with around 30% of the feed mass reporting to concentrate. Comparable recoveries were achieved across Composites 2 and 10 despite differences in feed grade and iron, silica and aluminium content, supporting a consistent flotation response under the conditions evaluated. Composite 10 achieved a similar ultimate recovery at approximately half the collector dosage used for Composite 2, although its recovery kinetics were slower.
Oleic-acid rougher flotation recovered a high proportion of the feed mass to concentrate, with no REE upgrading of the combined rougher concentrate. These results demonstrate the importance of improving selectivity and gangue rejection.
Further reagent testing will assess opportunities to improve both gangue mass rejection and REE recovery. Following selection of the preferred reagent conditions, testing will optimise flotation time, reagent dosage and circuit configuration, including cleaner flotation stages.
Distribution results also indicated partial rejection of aluminium- and silica-bearing material relative to NdPr recovery.
The next phase of metallurgical work will evaluate feed pre-concentration ahead of flotation, together with cleaner flotation and magnetic separation (Figure 2). Selective regrinding will be assessed where mineralogical locking limits separation performance. The objective is to produce a smaller, higher-grade REE concentrate while retaining REE recovery.
The proposed process circuit comprises crushing and grinding of the plant feed to a P80 of 75 um. The rougher flotation circuit will recover the REE mineralisation, maximising recovery and suppressing the gangue material. The rougher concentrate will then undergo magnetic separation to further remove paramagnetic gangue material prior to upgrading the concentrate in the cleaner flotation circuit to produce a final REO product.
Magnetic Separation Provides a Potential Upgrading Route
Earlier magnetic response mapping showed that more than 90% of iron reports to magnetic fractions under the conditions tested, confirming that much of the iron-bearing material is magnetically susceptible. The associated high magnetic mass pull means this result demonstrates a separation mechanism rather than a finished selective separation. Recent qualitative testing with a handheld rare-earth magnet also confirmed magnetic material within the flotation rougher concentrates.
A staged program is proposed, beginning with low-intensity magnetic separation (LIMS) to quantify any strongly magnetic component, followed by wet high-intensity magnetic separation (WHIMS) testing of the LIMS non-magnetic stream at progressively increasing field settings.
The objective is to determine whether magnetic susceptibility can be used to reject ironbearing material, produce an upgraded REE stream or generate a reduced-mass mixed REE-iron concentrate suitable for potential off-site chemical processing. The field settings and units used in the earlier magnetic tests will be confirmed in the next program.
Integrated Beneficiation Pathway
The work completed to date defines a staged development pathway from mineral identification to concentrate upgrading. The program has established the principal NdPr mineral hosts, demonstrated favourable surface exposure and achieved very high rougher flotation recovery.
The remaining work focuses on improving selectivity and validating the process through progressively more representative test work.
The next-stage metallurgical program, as illustrated in Figure 3, comprises:
- Complete size-by-assay and mineralogical assessment to map NdPr recovery and mineral liberation by size fraction.
- Undertake staged LIMS-WHIMS tests on representative rougher concentrates and assay all magnetic and non-magnetic products.
- Conduct cleaner flotation and reagent optimisation to reduce entrained silicates and carbonate gangue.
- Apply selective regrinding only where mineralogical locking limits cleaner performance.
- Complete variability testing across representative geological and grade domains.
- Assess selective leaching and downstream production of a mixed REE carbonate using upgraded concentrate products.
Accelerated Development Pathway Targeting 2030
The global requirement for secure and diversified critical-mineral supply provides a strategic basis for advancing Gronnedal with urgency. Eclipse intends to progress resource definition and metallurgical optimisation.
The current development pathway targets potential first shipment during 2030 (Figure 4). This is an accelerated planning target rather than a production forecast or commitment.
Achievement of the target remains subject to successful resource and metallurgical programs, completion of the required technical and economic studies, regulatory and environmental approvals, financing and commercial arrangements.
The schedule will be reviewed and refined as each technical and regulatory milestone is completed. Adequate funding would allow several workstreams to proceed concurrently and could materially shorten the overall development period compared with a sequential program.
Near-Term Project Priorities
- Complete the current resource-upgrade drilling program and incorporate results into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate.
- Advance Scoping Study work to define the preliminary technical and economic framework for the Project.
- Complete the next phase of metallurgical optimisation and representative variability testing.
- Continue environmental and social workstreams in parallel with project studies and stakeholder engagement.
- Evaluate product specifications and potential off-site processing and offtake pathways.
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About Eclipse Metals Limited
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is an Australian exploration company focused on exploring southwestern Greenland, Australia's Northern Territory and state of Queensland for multi-commodity mineralisation. Eclipse has an impressive portfolio of assets prospective for cryolite, fluorite, siderite, quartz, rare earths, gold, platinum group metals, manganese, palladium and vanadium mineralisation. The Company's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth and ultimately dividends. Eclipse plans to achieve this goal by exploring for and developing viable mineral deposits to generate mining or joint venture income.
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