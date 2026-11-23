Ford Distributor Launches Iraq Operation, Vehicle
In early September, Ford Middle East and North Africa announced that SAT would become its distribution partner in Iraq as of Oct. 1. According to Ford's announcement at the time, SAT is a partnership between March Holding and Alayyan Group and will be responsible for selling Ford vehicles, genuine parts and after-sales services in Iraq. March Holding is a regional investment group, while Alayyan Group is a regional automotive distributor with more than 50 years of industry experience.
“Iraq has long been an important market for Ford. This partnership reflects our enduring commitment to serving our customers across the country by providing exceptional vehicles, genuine spare parts, and reliable after-sales services,” Ford Middle East and North Africa President Ravi Ravichandran said in a video message broadcast at the event.
SAT General Manager Yasin Al Saati said the company aims to build long-term relationships with Ford customers and noted the peculiarities of local demand.
“The environment in Iraq, ranging from hot weather and dust to diverse terrain, including cities, deserts, and mountainous regions requires a careful selection of vehicle models tailored to local usage demands, whether for families, businesses, or adventure enthusiasts,” he said at the event.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaFord IraqINA
The post Ford distributor launches Iraq operation, vehicle appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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