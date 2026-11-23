MENAFN - ING) Bonds view the Nvidia saga as nothing more than a sideshow

The Nvidia reversal was reflected by a brief and ultimately minor tremor in Treasuries, but that was about it.

The 10yr yield held in the mid-to-low 4.9% area, with, if anything, a tendency to test lower in yield, which is the reverse of what would be expected from a resumed risk-on day. The movement in the price of oil had a more significant correlation effect, with Brent managing to dip below $90/bbl. This is clearly helpful for headline inflation rates down the line, and will show up in the December inflation readings (reflecting November).

That said, the October personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation reading is due on Wednesday, and it's not going to be pretty. The good news is the market should already be anticipating an acceleration in core PCE inflation to 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) (up from 3.1% YoY). The bad news is this is still a high number, and it continues to head in the wrong direction. Also, the fall in energy prices will have a far less direct effect on core PCE. Ultimately, it will, of course, have some effect, as, for example, airline fares can ease.

That apart, the bond market remains in a troubling environment over the coming months. We suspect that, while the risk-on mode seen on Monday may not be repeated immediately, the recent sell-offs in the AI space are, in fact, healthy over the medium term. They can ultimately result in risk coming back on by the turn of the year. On top of that, fiscal narratives stretching from Germany (defence) to France (already bloated) to the US (untamed) are all adding to a sense of heightened risks for core bonds. The big swing factor could be inflation. But it's just too early to declare victory on that front yet. So, we maintain a cautious bond view for the next few months.

Tuesday's events and market views

Markets will likely remain focused on the bounce back in AI stocks. Eurozone data includes Spanish PPIs for October, which, given the focus on second-round effects, will be watched. Other releases include Germany's Ifo survey results. Consensus sees a slight improvement in the business climate in November. From the US we have the Conference Board consumer confidence index for November. A slightly higher headline index is expected, but still weak by historical standards.

The Netherlands will auction €2bn of 3y DSLs. The US will auction $28bn of 2y FRNs and $70bn of new 5y notes.