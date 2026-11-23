Storefriendly Offers Same-Day Safety Box Rental And On-Site EV Charging At Peninsula West
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – Store Friendly Self Storage Group offers same-day rental of its Safety Box at Storefriendly Tower (Peninsula West) in Lai Chi Kok. The service gives Hong Kong families, securing a safe, private, and flexible solution for safeguarding valuables, such as property deeds, gold jewelry, luxury timepieces, and critical legal documents. The tower also has dedicated parking and EV fast-charging stations..
Surging legacy planning demand among seniors: Deliver a barrier-free, prestigious access experience
Statistics indicate that Hong Kong's population aged 65 and above is projected to reach 1.83 million in 2026, accounting for 26% of the total population. Driving a marked increase in demand for physical wealth management and legacy planning among the seniors. Tailored specifically to the needs of the mature demographic, Storefriendly Safety Box features spacious, well-lit private retrieval rooms alongside an exclusive lounge area. Seniors and their families can manage critical assets and family documents at their own pace in a comfortable, confidential environment, free from prolonged standing, bending, or reaching high shelves.
Mitigating the depreciation risk of“Missing-Deed Properties”: A premium Deed Custody Solution for property owners
For homeowners and mortgage-free property owners, safeguarding title deeds is a top priority in asset protection. Many owners keep their deeds at home for convenience; however, should these documents be lost or damaged in an accident, the property risks becoming a deedless property. This not only complicates resale and mortgage financing, but can also cause property values to depreciate by over millions of dollars. Storefriendly Safety Box offers a range of box capacities designed to accommodate title deeds of varying thicknesses with a Triple-Layered Access Mechanism, integrating facial recognition, smart access card, and finger vein authentication with robotic assistance, the service helps property owners eliminate the risks of deed loss or damage, establishing a robust line of defense for high-value real estate assets.
Immediate rental and streamlined registration: Putting an end to traditional safe deposit box waitlists
Unlike traditional safe deposit boxes, which involve complex approval procedures, asset vetting, and multi-year waitlists. Storefriendly Safety Box champions a seamless“rent today, access today” experience. Customers simply need to visit on-site with basic identification documents to complete a quick and straightforward registration process, enabling immediate activation of their Safety Box. By eliminating tedious compliance reviews and indefinite waiting periods, the service removes bureaucratic hurdles, making the custody of valuables effortless and efficient.
Flexible Operating Hours beyond Traditional Safe Deposit Boxes
Traditional safe deposit boxes have long been hampered by rigid operating hours, typically closing at 5:00 PM on weekdays and remaining inaccessible on weekends and public holidays.
Storefriendly Safety Box offers far greater flexibility with extended daily hours from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This allows busy executives and working professionals to plan visits around their personal schedules, without having to take time off work or rush to beat closing hours,truly enabling effortless, stress-free access to their valuables at their convenience.
24/7 Security System with Triple-Layered Access Control Ensure All-Round Asset and Privacy Protection
Storefriendly Safety Box is equipped with a 24/7 security Savills Smart Monitoring Platform and a real-time alert system to ensure the safekeeping of all stored valuables. All visits require prior appointment, identity verification, and biometric authentication, with dedicated specialists escorting clients to the safe box center to guarantee maximum asset security and privacy.
Dedicated parking and EV fast-charging stations for a comprehensive one-stop experience
Catered to the lifestyle and mobility needs of vehicle owners, Storefriendly Tower features its own dedicated parking lot and EV fast-charging stations. These convenient on-site amenities allow busy urban drivers to seamlessly combine electric vehicle charging with personal asset management in a single visit.
For further details or to schedule a visit, please visit the official website at
or call the 24-hour customer service hotline at +852 8202 0811.
Hashtag: #StorefriendlyAbout Store Friendly Self Storage GroupStore Friendly Self Storage Group was founded in 2002, is one of Asia's leading self-storage brands with operations spanning Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, and Taiwan across more than 90 branches and 40,000 storage units. Over half of the Group's branches are self-owned properties situated in convenient locations, equipped with smart access systems and comprehensive security facilities to provide secure, flexible storage solutions for both personal and corporate clients. The Group continuously invests in technology, including AI smart customer service systems, wine cellars, and safety boxes leveraging innovation to elevate service quality and deliver a superior storage experience.
Surging legacy planning demand among seniors: Deliver a barrier-free, prestigious access experience
Statistics indicate that Hong Kong's population aged 65 and above is projected to reach 1.83 million in 2026, accounting for 26% of the total population. Driving a marked increase in demand for physical wealth management and legacy planning among the seniors. Tailored specifically to the needs of the mature demographic, Storefriendly Safety Box features spacious, well-lit private retrieval rooms alongside an exclusive lounge area. Seniors and their families can manage critical assets and family documents at their own pace in a comfortable, confidential environment, free from prolonged standing, bending, or reaching high shelves.
Mitigating the depreciation risk of“Missing-Deed Properties”: A premium Deed Custody Solution for property owners
For homeowners and mortgage-free property owners, safeguarding title deeds is a top priority in asset protection. Many owners keep their deeds at home for convenience; however, should these documents be lost or damaged in an accident, the property risks becoming a deedless property. This not only complicates resale and mortgage financing, but can also cause property values to depreciate by over millions of dollars. Storefriendly Safety Box offers a range of box capacities designed to accommodate title deeds of varying thicknesses with a Triple-Layered Access Mechanism, integrating facial recognition, smart access card, and finger vein authentication with robotic assistance, the service helps property owners eliminate the risks of deed loss or damage, establishing a robust line of defense for high-value real estate assets.
Immediate rental and streamlined registration: Putting an end to traditional safe deposit box waitlists
Unlike traditional safe deposit boxes, which involve complex approval procedures, asset vetting, and multi-year waitlists. Storefriendly Safety Box champions a seamless“rent today, access today” experience. Customers simply need to visit on-site with basic identification documents to complete a quick and straightforward registration process, enabling immediate activation of their Safety Box. By eliminating tedious compliance reviews and indefinite waiting periods, the service removes bureaucratic hurdles, making the custody of valuables effortless and efficient.
Flexible Operating Hours beyond Traditional Safe Deposit Boxes
Traditional safe deposit boxes have long been hampered by rigid operating hours, typically closing at 5:00 PM on weekdays and remaining inaccessible on weekends and public holidays.
Storefriendly Safety Box offers far greater flexibility with extended daily hours from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This allows busy executives and working professionals to plan visits around their personal schedules, without having to take time off work or rush to beat closing hours,truly enabling effortless, stress-free access to their valuables at their convenience.
24/7 Security System with Triple-Layered Access Control Ensure All-Round Asset and Privacy Protection
Storefriendly Safety Box is equipped with a 24/7 security Savills Smart Monitoring Platform and a real-time alert system to ensure the safekeeping of all stored valuables. All visits require prior appointment, identity verification, and biometric authentication, with dedicated specialists escorting clients to the safe box center to guarantee maximum asset security and privacy.
Dedicated parking and EV fast-charging stations for a comprehensive one-stop experience
Catered to the lifestyle and mobility needs of vehicle owners, Storefriendly Tower features its own dedicated parking lot and EV fast-charging stations. These convenient on-site amenities allow busy urban drivers to seamlessly combine electric vehicle charging with personal asset management in a single visit.
For further details or to schedule a visit, please visit the official website at
or call the 24-hour customer service hotline at +852 8202 0811.
Hashtag: #StorefriendlyAbout Store Friendly Self Storage GroupStore Friendly Self Storage Group was founded in 2002, is one of Asia's leading self-storage brands with operations spanning Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, and Taiwan across more than 90 branches and 40,000 storage units. Over half of the Group's branches are self-owned properties situated in convenient locations, equipped with smart access systems and comprehensive security facilities to provide secure, flexible storage solutions for both personal and corporate clients. The Group continuously invests in technology, including AI smart customer service systems, wine cellars, and safety boxes leveraging innovation to elevate service quality and deliver a superior storage experience.
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