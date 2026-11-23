7-Eleven's Grounds To Green Cycle Of Care Launches Two New 7-SELECT Juices Lemongrass Lemon Apple And Roselle Apple
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Teaming Up Again with New Life Farm for“From Grounds to Goodness”, Supporting Sustainable Local Farming and Community IntegrationHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – As part of the community, 7-Eleven is always looking for fresh, sustainable ways to give back to people and the planet. In 2024, it launched Hong Kong's first green cycle of care initiative, the“Grounds to Green” Coffee Grounds Upcycling Program, which turns used coffee grounds from its own-brand 7CAFÉ into natural fertiliser. Since then, 7-Eleven has teamed up with a range of partners to turn waste into something useful and bring sustainability into everyday life.
After several popular 7-SELECT juices together, 7-Eleven and New Life Farm are back this autumn with two new flavours: 7-SELECT Lemongrass Lemon Apple Juice and 7-SELECT Roselle Apple Juice. Both join the“From Grounds to Goodness” range under“Grounds to Green”. This is the pair's third 7-SELECT juice collaboration, with fresh juices made from crops grown at New Life Farm to support sustainable local farming and community integration.
Through“Grounds to Green”, used 7CAFÉ coffee grounds are collected and turned into natural organic fertiliser by food-waste composters. New Life Farm uses it to grow a variety of crops, giving a second life to grounds that would otherwise be thrown away. The“From Grounds to Goodness” range then turns those crops into food and drinks. That carries the green cycle of care from coffee grounds to farm, and from farm to table, putting resource circularity and waste reduction into practice.
New Life Farm is Hong Kong's only agriculture-based vocational rehabilitation centre, offering people in recovery from mental illness farm training and real jobs to help them reintegrate into society. By continuing to grow this partnership, 7-Eleven hopes to support sustainable local farming and community integration, and to help more customers discover local produce and the value behind every recycled resource.
As autumn sets in, 7-Eleven has picked lemongrass and roselle grown at New Life Farm to create two new fresh juices. Roselle is now in its autumn–winter harvest season, with a distinctive floral, fruity aroma and a gentle tang that go hand in hand. Lemongrass is loved for its natural, fresh herbal scent, adding a refreshing lift and extra depth to every sip.
The two new 7-SELECT“From Grounds to Goodness” fresh juices arrive at all 7-Eleven stores from 18 November. Pick one up and enjoy a taste of autumn from New Life Farm. Every bottle carries on the green cycle of care from coffee grounds to farm, and from farm to table, while supporting local farmers and the community.
*Valid from 18 November 2026 until further notice. Some products are available at designated stores only. Stock is limited and available while stocks last. Prices are in Hong Kong Dollars at Hong Kong stores and in Macau Patacas at Macau stores. In case of any dispute, all prices are subject to individual stores. Product images are for reference only. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision.
Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #7SELECT #Juice #NewLifeFarm #GroundstoGoodness
About 7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau is part of DFI Retail Group. The first 7-Eleven store opened in Happy Valley, Hong Kong in 1981, followed by Macau in 2005. Today, 7-Eleven is the leading convenience store with the largest retail network in Hong Kong and Macau, with more than 1,100 stores. Delivering a convenient, fresh shopping experience has always been at the heart of its growth, with a dedicated, customer-first team serving the community every day New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association & New Life FarmFounded in 1965, New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (NLPRA) has provided community mental health services for 60 years, with a focus on services that are recovery-oriented, people-focused and evidence-based. With around 80 service units and projects and a team of over 1,800 staff, NLPRA provides accommodation, vocational training and community support to over 34,500 people in recovery and their families each year, while also delivering mental health education to around 117,355 members of the public. To promote social inclusion and self-reliance for people in recovery, NLPRA runs more than 20 social enterprises across a range of businesses. Through its“330” brand, which in Cantonese sounds like“body, mind and spirit”, it also promotes holistic well-being to the public.
For more information about NLPRA, please visit:
After several popular 7-SELECT juices together, 7-Eleven and New Life Farm are back this autumn with two new flavours: 7-SELECT Lemongrass Lemon Apple Juice and 7-SELECT Roselle Apple Juice. Both join the“From Grounds to Goodness” range under“Grounds to Green”. This is the pair's third 7-SELECT juice collaboration, with fresh juices made from crops grown at New Life Farm to support sustainable local farming and community integration.
Through“Grounds to Green”, used 7CAFÉ coffee grounds are collected and turned into natural organic fertiliser by food-waste composters. New Life Farm uses it to grow a variety of crops, giving a second life to grounds that would otherwise be thrown away. The“From Grounds to Goodness” range then turns those crops into food and drinks. That carries the green cycle of care from coffee grounds to farm, and from farm to table, putting resource circularity and waste reduction into practice.
New Life Farm is Hong Kong's only agriculture-based vocational rehabilitation centre, offering people in recovery from mental illness farm training and real jobs to help them reintegrate into society. By continuing to grow this partnership, 7-Eleven hopes to support sustainable local farming and community integration, and to help more customers discover local produce and the value behind every recycled resource.
As autumn sets in, 7-Eleven has picked lemongrass and roselle grown at New Life Farm to create two new fresh juices. Roselle is now in its autumn–winter harvest season, with a distinctive floral, fruity aroma and a gentle tang that go hand in hand. Lemongrass is loved for its natural, fresh herbal scent, adding a refreshing lift and extra depth to every sip.
The two new 7-SELECT“From Grounds to Goodness” fresh juices arrive at all 7-Eleven stores from 18 November. Pick one up and enjoy a taste of autumn from New Life Farm. Every bottle carries on the green cycle of care from coffee grounds to farm, and from farm to table, while supporting local farmers and the community.
*Valid from 18 November 2026 until further notice. Some products are available at designated stores only. Stock is limited and available while stocks last. Prices are in Hong Kong Dollars at Hong Kong stores and in Macau Patacas at Macau stores. In case of any dispute, all prices are subject to individual stores. Product images are for reference only. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision.
Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #7SELECT #Juice #NewLifeFarm #GroundstoGoodness
About 7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau is part of DFI Retail Group. The first 7-Eleven store opened in Happy Valley, Hong Kong in 1981, followed by Macau in 2005. Today, 7-Eleven is the leading convenience store with the largest retail network in Hong Kong and Macau, with more than 1,100 stores. Delivering a convenient, fresh shopping experience has always been at the heart of its growth, with a dedicated, customer-first team serving the community every day New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association & New Life FarmFounded in 1965, New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (NLPRA) has provided community mental health services for 60 years, with a focus on services that are recovery-oriented, people-focused and evidence-based. With around 80 service units and projects and a team of over 1,800 staff, NLPRA provides accommodation, vocational training and community support to over 34,500 people in recovery and their families each year, while also delivering mental health education to around 117,355 members of the public. To promote social inclusion and self-reliance for people in recovery, NLPRA runs more than 20 social enterprises across a range of businesses. Through its“330” brand, which in Cantonese sounds like“body, mind and spirit”, it also promotes holistic well-being to the public.
For more information about NLPRA, please visit:
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