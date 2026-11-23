MSIG Empowers Malaysian Smes To Build Resilience And Pursue Growth With Confidence
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MSIG strengthens its protection offering for SMEs with the launch of MSIG SME Group Health and enhanced Business and Retail SafeGuard, helping businesses safeguard their people, premises and operations as they navigate an increasingly complex business environment LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”), the country's third largest fire insurer, is reinforcing its commitment to helping Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) protect what matters most while building greater resilience for the future.
As businesses grow, SME owners face new priorities, from supporting the health and wellbeing of a growing workforce to protecting their premises, assets and day-to-day operations. Hiring more employees, expanding into new locations or taking on larger business commitments can also bring new risks that require businesses to be better prepared for the unexpected.
Against this backdrop, MSIG offers a range of solutions designed to address different aspects of an SME's needs, including MSIG SME Group Health, MSIG Business SafeGuard and MSIG Retail SafeGuard. Together, these solutions provide businesses with options to protect their employees, physical assets and business operations, helping business owners manage potential disruptions and remain focused on their longer-term goals.
Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd, Ms. Ang Yien Chia, said:
“For many SMEs, growth is built one decision at a time – from expanding their workforce and investing in their people, to expanding their premises, strengthening their operations and pursuing new opportunities. At the same time, looking after the medical welfare of a growing workforce, protecting business assets and preparing for unexpected disruptions can all become increasingly important as an SME moves into its next stage of growth.”
“At MSIG, we want to be a trusted partner to Malaysian businesses throughout their growth journey. We understand for SMEs, protecting a business also means looking after the people who keep the business running and having the right protection in place to navigate unexpected events. Through our solutions and our understanding of the SME community, we aim to give business owners greater confidence to focus on growing their businesses and pursuing their ambitions. This reflects our commitment to 'Protecting Goals, Powering Futures'.”
Supporting SMEs with protection across their business needs
MSIG's range of established SME solutions is designed to address businesses' different protection needs. MSIG SME Group Health provides comprehensive healthcare protection for employees with Group Hospitalisation & Surgical coverage and optional Outpatient Clinical benefits. With flexible plan and claims settlement options, it enables SMEs to provide meaningful healthcare benefits for their workforce while supporting employees with access to medical care when they need it.
For broader business protection, MSIG Business SafeGuard allows businesses to customise coverage according to their individual needs, with protection spanning areas such as fire, money, burglary and robbery, liability exposure and selected digital risk, while machinery breakdown is available as an optional coverage.
For retailers, MSIG Retail SafeGuard provides coverage for risks such as electronic funds transfer, social media reputation risk and restricted cyber risk allowance, as well as terrorism and sabotage. The plan also includes post-loss benefits to provide additional financial support following an insured loss. Businesses may also add machinery breakdown coverage if it is relevant.
Taken together, these solutions reflect MSIG's approach to supporting SMEs with protection across their people, assets and operations. By helping businesses prepare for and manage a range of unexpected risks, MSIG aims to help business owners navigate uncertainty with greater assurance.
Part of the wider SME ecosystem
MSIG's connection with the SME community also extends beyond businesses it serves. Its network of agents and business partners includes many Malaysian entrepreneurs and SME owners who are themselves closely connected to the local business communities they operate in.
“We recognise that every business is different. An established retailer, a growing professional services firm or a business that is expanding its workforce will each have different priorities and risk considerations,” said Ms. Ang.
“This insight helps us to develop and deliver solutions that are relevant, practical and accessible to the businesses we serve.”
As Malaysian SMEs continue to grow and evolve, MSIG remains committed to supporting businesses with protection solutions that help them better manage risks and minimise disruptions, while pursuing their ambitions with greater confidence.
Hashtag: #MSIG
About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) BhdMSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) is one of the leading general insurers in Malaysia, providing a comprehensive range of insurance protection for both personal and business needs. With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches, MSIG Malaysia offers strong capabilities across key classes including Fire, Engineering, and Motor, and is the No.1* in Marine Cargo.
The company continues to strengthen its market presence through ongoing investment in digital innovation, customer focused service enhancements, and the development of insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of Malaysians. It has also developed exclusive B2B business tools for its business partners to support more efficient collaboration and service delivery. As part of its ongoing sustainability journey, MSIG Malaysia remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen community resilience.
MSIG Malaysia is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Inc. (MS&AD), an insurance group with operations across Asia and various international markets. The Group manages a diverse portfolio of insurance companies worldwide and is recognised for its longstanding presence in the industry.
For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit or facebook/MSIGmy.
*As of Dec 2025
As businesses grow, SME owners face new priorities, from supporting the health and wellbeing of a growing workforce to protecting their premises, assets and day-to-day operations. Hiring more employees, expanding into new locations or taking on larger business commitments can also bring new risks that require businesses to be better prepared for the unexpected.
Against this backdrop, MSIG offers a range of solutions designed to address different aspects of an SME's needs, including MSIG SME Group Health, MSIG Business SafeGuard and MSIG Retail SafeGuard. Together, these solutions provide businesses with options to protect their employees, physical assets and business operations, helping business owners manage potential disruptions and remain focused on their longer-term goals.
Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd, Ms. Ang Yien Chia, said:
“For many SMEs, growth is built one decision at a time – from expanding their workforce and investing in their people, to expanding their premises, strengthening their operations and pursuing new opportunities. At the same time, looking after the medical welfare of a growing workforce, protecting business assets and preparing for unexpected disruptions can all become increasingly important as an SME moves into its next stage of growth.”
“At MSIG, we want to be a trusted partner to Malaysian businesses throughout their growth journey. We understand for SMEs, protecting a business also means looking after the people who keep the business running and having the right protection in place to navigate unexpected events. Through our solutions and our understanding of the SME community, we aim to give business owners greater confidence to focus on growing their businesses and pursuing their ambitions. This reflects our commitment to 'Protecting Goals, Powering Futures'.”
Supporting SMEs with protection across their business needs
MSIG's range of established SME solutions is designed to address businesses' different protection needs. MSIG SME Group Health provides comprehensive healthcare protection for employees with Group Hospitalisation & Surgical coverage and optional Outpatient Clinical benefits. With flexible plan and claims settlement options, it enables SMEs to provide meaningful healthcare benefits for their workforce while supporting employees with access to medical care when they need it.
For broader business protection, MSIG Business SafeGuard allows businesses to customise coverage according to their individual needs, with protection spanning areas such as fire, money, burglary and robbery, liability exposure and selected digital risk, while machinery breakdown is available as an optional coverage.
For retailers, MSIG Retail SafeGuard provides coverage for risks such as electronic funds transfer, social media reputation risk and restricted cyber risk allowance, as well as terrorism and sabotage. The plan also includes post-loss benefits to provide additional financial support following an insured loss. Businesses may also add machinery breakdown coverage if it is relevant.
Taken together, these solutions reflect MSIG's approach to supporting SMEs with protection across their people, assets and operations. By helping businesses prepare for and manage a range of unexpected risks, MSIG aims to help business owners navigate uncertainty with greater assurance.
Part of the wider SME ecosystem
MSIG's connection with the SME community also extends beyond businesses it serves. Its network of agents and business partners includes many Malaysian entrepreneurs and SME owners who are themselves closely connected to the local business communities they operate in.
“We recognise that every business is different. An established retailer, a growing professional services firm or a business that is expanding its workforce will each have different priorities and risk considerations,” said Ms. Ang.
“This insight helps us to develop and deliver solutions that are relevant, practical and accessible to the businesses we serve.”
As Malaysian SMEs continue to grow and evolve, MSIG remains committed to supporting businesses with protection solutions that help them better manage risks and minimise disruptions, while pursuing their ambitions with greater confidence.
Hashtag: #MSIG
About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) BhdMSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) is one of the leading general insurers in Malaysia, providing a comprehensive range of insurance protection for both personal and business needs. With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches, MSIG Malaysia offers strong capabilities across key classes including Fire, Engineering, and Motor, and is the No.1* in Marine Cargo.
The company continues to strengthen its market presence through ongoing investment in digital innovation, customer focused service enhancements, and the development of insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of Malaysians. It has also developed exclusive B2B business tools for its business partners to support more efficient collaboration and service delivery. As part of its ongoing sustainability journey, MSIG Malaysia remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen community resilience.
MSIG Malaysia is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Inc. (MS&AD), an insurance group with operations across Asia and various international markets. The Group manages a diverse portfolio of insurance companies worldwide and is recognised for its longstanding presence in the industry.
For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit or facebook/MSIGmy.
*As of Dec 2025
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