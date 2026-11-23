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Article contributed by Portescap, manufacturer of miniature motors for performance-critical applications

At the technical level, what separates today's surgical robotics from earlier generations is the degree to which the motion system and the platform are co-designed. The demands placed on the motion side of the equation have grown in three directions at once: more power within smaller volumes, more precise control over each movement, and greater reliability across thousands of procedures and sterilization cycles.

Meeting any one of these is a significant engineering task. Meeting all three simultaneously is the challenge that truly defines the modern surgical robot.

Power density is the starting point. The space envelope available at the working end of a robotic arm is limited, but the torque required to drive surgical tools is not. A motor that can deliver high torque in a compact, lightweight package is a prerequisite, and optimizing the torque-to-mass ratio is central to allowing OEMs to design systems that are responsive without becoming unwieldy.

This is where frameless motors have emerged as a design response worth understanding. A frameless motor is stripped down to its essential components – the stator and rotor – and foregoes the traditional housing, bearings, and shaft.

Instead of mounting a packaged motor into the joint, the designer integrates the rotor and stator directly into the joint or end-effector assembly, using the robot's own structure as the motor's mechanical foundation.

The gains are exactly the ones the application demands: weight and space savings from eliminating redundant structure, a high torque-to-inertia ratio for responsive motion, better cooling through direct thermal contact with the surrounding assembly, and fewer mechanical losses.

For the control axes of joints and end effectors, where every gram and millimeter matters, this direct integration is increasingly the difference between a design that fits and one that does not.

The need for reliability ties all this together. Despite no longer being fringe technology, surgical robots remain expensive systems that cannot easily be swapped out, and any motion component must withstand repeated sterilization without performance degradation. That requirement reaches deep into the design – materials, sealing strategy, feedback devices, lubrication – and it must be engineered in from the start, not qualified in afterwards.

Why the industry is leaning on collaboration

Look closely at any of these design decisions and a pattern emerges: almost every one is a trade-off that crosses an organizational boundary.

Consider the choices a design team actually faces. More torque in a sealed, sterilizable housing means more heat with fewer ways to dissipate it – so where does the thermal budget sit? Is it in the motor design or the host assembly?

A smaller motor may need a higher gear ratio to deliver the same output, trading compactness against backlash and control fidelity. Higher feedback resolution improves precision but adds conductors, connectors, and sealing challenges to a device that must survive sterilization. And a fully optimized custom design can outperform a standard one, but at a cost in development time, manufacturability, and unit economics that may never be recovered.

No single team owns both sides of these equations.

The OEM understands the procedure, the system architecture, and the commercial envelope; the motion partner understands what the physics of the motor allows, what can be manufactured repeatably, and where an ambitious specification will collide with production reality.

This is why the industry has shifted so decisively toward early, engineer-to-engineer collaboration, and why promising subsystems developed in isolation so often stall on the way to production, when it is discovered too late that the design was never economical to manufacture. Bringing the motion partner in while the basic geometry of the device is still being defined allows these trade-offs to be resolved when they are still design choices, rather than redesigns.

Preparing for the next wave of growth

These pressures will only intensify as the industry enters its next phase of growth. To date, surgical robotics has concentrated in large, well-funded hospitals in major urban centers, where the capital cost of a flagship system can be amortized over high procedure volumes. The next wave will look different.

Adoption is expected to extend into smaller and rural facilities, and into markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where the economics of today's flagship systems simply do not work. Increasingly, surgical robotics will be used in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), also known as outpatient surgery centers, which have a need for scalable, flexible and efficient equipment.

That will not mean selling the same machines more cheaply. Rather, it will mean designing different ones: smaller, lighter, more flexible systems that deliver perhaps seventy to eighty percent of a flagship's capability at a fraction of the cost and footprint, well-suited to handling the majority of procedures and to operating in less specialized environments.

Achieving that without sacrificing the power, precision, or reliability that are key to making surgical robotics safe and effective is a motion-design and manufacturing challenge. Here, the early engineer-to-engineer collaboration that has supported the development of today's flagship systems will become more important still as it is asked to deliver platforms designed for a new economic context and deliver to the specific needs of ACSs.

Choosing a motion partner for the long road ahead

Taken together, these three trends point in the same direction. The technical demands of tool-robot synergy, the long timelines that reward collaboration, and the cost pressures of the next wave of growth all converge on the same conclusion: the choice of motion partner has become a strategic decision rather than a transactional one.

OEMs need a partner with the engineering depth to act as an extension of their own team, the commercial focus to design for what can actually be manufactured at cost and at volume, and the global footprint to support development and production wherever a program needs to be delivered.

The OEMs that will define the next phase of surgical robotics are those that treat motion not as a component to be procured, but as a system-level decision made early, made together, and made to last.