MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) A mechanic has already raised a vehicle on a lift when they discover that an additional replacement part is needed. The parts department is located at the opposite end of the building. The mechanic must interrupt the repair, collect the required component and return to the service bay. Meanwhile, the vehicle lift remains occupied without any progress being made on the repair.

For large automotive dealerships, multi-site workshop operators and commercial vehicle service centres in Turin and the wider Piedmont region, these repeated trips can add up to considerable time losses.

Warehouse robots for spare parts delivery can take over routine transport tasks and reduce unnecessary walking distances for technicians. Cosys Robots combines autonomous warehouse robots with mobile robot management software and a central dashboard for controlling and analysing internal material movements.

Request spare parts directly from the service bay

With Cosys Robot Software for Automotive Workshops, technicians can request required spare parts directly from their workstation using a smartphone or mobile computer.

The request is processed digitally and assigned to a transport order. Once the required components have been prepared in the parts department, a warehouse robot can deliver them to the designated vehicle lift or handover point.

The software directs the robot to the specified destination and records the transport status. This allows mechanics to continue working without having to interrupt every repair for a parts collection.

In larger automotive service centres where several repair jobs are carried out simultaneously, separating workshop operations from internal material transport can significantly improve workflow organisation.

Cosys warehouse robots handle repetitive transport tasks

For internal spare parts distribution, Cosys provides compact autonomous warehouse robots with a transport capacity of up to 100 kilograms.

Depending on the configuration, the robots offer different shelving arrangements and transport options. This allows smaller spare parts, toolboxes, filters, wear components and prepared material containers to be transported between the parts department and workshop bays.

Autonomous navigation enables the robots to move along suitable internal routes. The actual routes depend on the workshop layout, aisle widths, available space and local safety requirements.

For larger automotive dealerships with multiple service bays, warehouse robots can help establish regular material supply routes without requiring technicians to leave their workstations for every component.

Cosys robot software connects parts requests and transport orders

The main advantage over a standalone transport robot lies in integrated digital process management.

Cosys software connects material requests, transport orders and status updates within a shared system environment. Workshop employees can request a robot when needed, while the software coordinates its journey to the designated destination.

Different transport tasks can also be managed within the same workflow. In addition to delivering spare parts, robots can transport toolboxes to service bays or return unused materials to the central parts department.

Through suitable interfaces, Cosys Robot Software can also be integrated with existing ERP, inventory management or workshop management systems.

This allows material requests and internal transport operations to become part of established business processes rather than being managed separately.

The specific integration is adapted to the company's existing systems and workshop organisation.

Robot dashboard provides real-time transport visibility

For workshop managers, it is not enough to know that a spare part has been dispatched. They also need visibility into ongoing transport orders, robot availability and potential delays.

The Cosys Robot Dashboard displays robot positions, transport assignments and status updates in real time.

Managers can identify which robots are currently moving, which destinations they are approaching and which deliveries have already been completed. Delayed transport orders can also be identified, allowing operational staff to intervene when necessary.

The recorded transport data additionally provides a foundation for detailed performance analysis.

For example, companies can evaluate transport frequency, order processing times, recurring routes and the utilisation of individual robots.

With Cosys Business Intelligence and Process Analytics, these metrics can help identify frequently requested materials, evaluate robot workload and improve internal transport planning.

This is particularly relevant for larger workshops in the automotive sector, where multiple service bays compete for parts and equipment throughout the working day.

Automating return transport and tool distribution

Spare parts delivery represents only one aspect of internal workshop logistics.

After a repair, unused components, empty transport containers or removed vehicle parts may need to be returned to the parts department. Specialised tools also frequently move between different service bays.

Cosys Robot Software can be used to organise these return journeys and additional material requests.

Employees request a warehouse robot through the mobile application and place the designated materials at the agreed handover point.

This makes it possible to integrate both outbound deliveries and return transports into the digital workshop workflow, reducing the need for mechanics to repeatedly travel between service bays and parts storage.

For automotive service centres handling a high volume of repairs, these processes can help make internal material movements more structured and transparent.

Cosys combines warehouse robots, software and services

Cosys provides automotive workshops with more than autonomous warehouse robots. The solution combines transport hardware, mobile robot management software, a central dashboard and process analytics within an integrated system.

Cosys supports businesses with transport route planning, system integration, configuration and commissioning. Additional services, including employee training, maintenance, technical support and optional service-level agreements, help ensure reliable ongoing operation.

The robot solution is also part of the modular Cosys Intralogistics Platform. Companies can extend their digital infrastructure with additional solutions for warehouse management, inventory control, stocktaking and internal transport management.