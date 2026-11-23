MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Misumi Americas has announced the grand opening of its new 45,000 square feet facility in Monterrey, Mexico. More than quadrupling the size of its previous location, the facility expands Misumi Americas' footprint in the region and introduces additional capabilities for in-house manufacturing and fulfillment of mechanical assemblies to support growing customer demand.

Misumi Americas' new 45,000-square-foot facility in Monterrey, Mexico. Misumi Americas employees, leaders and guests at the Monterrey, Mexico grand opening. Misumi Americas leaders address the Mexico team at the new Monterrey facility.

Misumi Americas leadership celebrates the Monterrey, Mexico grand opening. Misumi Americas leaders and Mexico team members at the Monterrey grand opening. The Misumi Americas Mexico team on the production floor of the new Monterrey facility and guests sign a commemorative board at the Misumi Americas Monterrey grand opening.

Dave Evans, Andrew Sherman, Isaac Carral and the ribbon cutting at the Monterrey grand opening Misumi Americas' new Monterrey facility: warehouse, production and office space perform at a dinner celebrating the Misumi Americas Monterrey grand opening.

Since Misumi Americas launched its Mexico center of excellence in the Monterrey region in 2023, demand has grown for manufacturing and sourcing capabilities. In response, Misumi Americas grew its Mexico manufacturing partner network by more than 250 percent, creating a larger footprint and broadening the range of manufacturing services available to customers.

“Our team has grown, and so has our network of manufacturing partners,” said Isaac Carral, general manager of Mexico, Misumi Americas.“This larger facility gives us room to build and ship mechanical assemblies ourselves, while we keep working closely with partners across CNC, sheet metal, injection molding, extrusions, and castings.”

WIth the expansion, mechanical assembly now takes place in-house, alongside the work of Misumi Americas' local manufacturing partners. Additionally, Misumi Americas' Mexico operations offer CNC machining, sheet metal, injection molding, extrusions, and castings.

Mexico operations support customers in aerospace, med-tech, semiconductors, robotics, automotive and energy. In addition to in-house assembly, its partner network delivers CNC milled and turned parts, sheet metal fabrication and tooling, welding, extrusions and casting, from prototype to production.

“We congratulate Misumi Americas on their second expansion in Nuevo Leon. I had the privilege of bringing them here back in 2022, and it makes me very happy to see them keep growing. Originally from San Francisco and Japan, this company is a benchmark for innovation in high-tech manufacturing across various sectors,” said Emmanuel Loo, Deputy Minister of Investment, Innovation and Artificial Intelligence of Nuevo Leon.

“Demand in Mexico has grown, and this facility is how we keep pace,” said Dave Evans, president and CEO of Misumi Americas.“Bringing assembly in-house and growing our manufacturing partner network gives customers more ways to get their parts and assemblies from one team.”