MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Installed more than 2,300 meters above sea level, six Schindler escalators have provided reliable access to Longtoushan's scenic peaks for seven years, despite extreme weather. As outdoor escalators gain visibility as a smart transportation solution for destinations in China and beyond, the project showcases Schindler's robust technology and stellar performance in demanding conditions.

Reaching the peak of Longtoushan, or Dragon Head Mountain, in China's northwestern Shaanxi Province is an unforgettable experience. Perched more than 2,300 meters above sea level, the mountain offers visitors stunning views of forests, unique rock formations and a sea of clouds that frequently surrounds its summit.

Yet these same conditions that make Longtoushan a popular destination, attracting nearly 500,000 visitors each year, have also presented significant accessibility challenges. For much of the year, the steep mountain experiences low temperatures, with heavy snowfall often blanketing the upper elevations during winter and making the journey to the top difficult for many visitors, especially older adults and people with limited mobility.

Escalators: the efficient solution

As scenic destinations across China attract growing numbers of visitors, escalators are emerging as a smart, efficient solution for improving access to mountainous terrain and elevated viewpoints. Recent projects, including the record-breaking Wushan Goddess Escalator in Chongqing, illustrate how vertical transportation solutions can help transform the visitor experience at destinations with challenging topography.

At Longtoushan, six heavy-duty Schindler escalators have provided visitors with convenient access to the mountain's scenic peaks for the past seven years, withstanding the demanding conditions of this harsh environment.

Installed and maintained by the Swiss manufacturer, the Longtoushan system is one of the longest high-altitude outdoor escalator systems in China and the first high-altitude outdoor scenic escalator installation in the country's northwest region. Spanning a total length of approximately 170 meters, the six Schindler 9700 escalators help visitors reach the summit while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Each escalator section provides a vertical rise of 26.5 meters.

“The 'cloud escalators' provide accessibility for all visitors,” said Zhiguo Yan, deputy general manager of Longtoushan Scenic Area.“They make it easier for everyone to reach our mountains.”

Before the installation of the escalator system, in 2019, accessing the mountain's higher elevations was physically demanding, particularly for older visitors and those with limited mobility. By improving access while preserving the area's natural appeal, the project demonstrates how vertical transportation technology can solve unique infrastructure challenges in remote environments.

Withstanding extreme conditions

Reliability was a critical requirement from the outset. Longtoushan experiences highly variable weather throughout the year, including frequent snowstorms in winter and thunderstorms during summer. The mountain's exposed location subjects equipment to demanding environmental conditions that require robust engineering and continuous maintenance support.

To ensure long-term performance, Schindler incorporated durable, reinforced safety components and specialized protection systems designed to withstand the extreme mountain climate while accommodating peak visitor volumes.

“Due to the harsh environment, our escalators are equipped with both anti-freezing and heating systems, to ensure stable and reliable operation even in harsh, low temperature conditions,” explains Yong Huang, maintenance engineer at Longtoushan.

Yong is part of the dedicated on-site maintenance team who works in shifts to monitor operations and ensure visitor safety 365 days a year. Team members carry out daily inspections and perform any necessary maintenance. During winter, this can also include removing thick layers of ice and snow before the escalators open to the public each morning.

Seven years after opening, all six Schindler escalators in Longtoushan continue to operate reliably despite the mountain's weather conditions. Their long-term performance stand as a testament to the durability of Schindler's engineering and the importance of dedicated maintenance in ensuring operational in demanding outdoor environments.

Combining robust engineering, specialized maintenance support and a focus on accessibility, the installation has transformed one of China's most scenic mountain destinations, making it accessible to a broader range of visitors, regardless of age or physical ability.