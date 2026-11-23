MENAFN - USA Art News) British artistis showcasing a new series of intricate paper sculptures carved from vintage books, drawing inspiration from fairytales and folklore. Her solo exhibition, titled“Pathway of Crumbs,” is currently on view atin London.

The exhibition, which opened on November 25 and runs through January 25, features works that evoke dreamlike scenes. For example,“In Flight” measures nearly 3.5 feet and depicts a swarm of butterflies emerging from a book's splayed pages. Similarly,“Break off my Branches” features multi-colored birds perched on spindly stems bursting from an open volume. This work, created in 2025, is a paper cut sculpture in a wooden frame measuring 115 x 16 x 85 centimeters.

Blackwell selected books from her personal collection, some acquired years ago from a secondhand shop, to allow time for their contents to inform her creative process. Each book, whether minimally altered for previous projects or left untouched, serves as a“compelling artifact of human knowledge and a collective desire to create,” which Blackwell reinterprets into compositions that blend nature and culture. Other works in the exhibition include“Breadcrumbing” ( 2025 ), a paper cut sculpture within a wooden box measuring 36 x 22 x 24 centimeters, and“Fallen Dust” ( 2026 ), alongside others titled“If I Could Give You...” and“Kamouflage II.”

Source: This Is Colossal