Sophie O'brien Appointed Senior Curator At MCA Australia
O'Brien brings more than two decades of experience to the MCA. Before her approximately six years at Bundanon, she held positions as head of exhibitions and collections at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery in New Plymouth, New Zealand; senior curator at the Serpentine Galleries in London; and curator of contemporary British Art at Tate Britain, also in London. Her earlier curatorial roles include stints at Artspace Sydney and the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth. She also directed exhibition teams for the Australian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale from 2005 to 2007 and for the Biennale of Sydney in 2003.
MCA Australia director Suzanne Cotter said in a statement,“Sophie brings a breadth of curatorial experience working with artists, and an outstanding track record of delivering ambitious and engaging exhibitions. Her international perspective, leadership and commitment to artistic excellence will be invaluable as we continue to build on the MCA's reputation as Australia's leading contemporary art museum.”
Source: Artforum
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