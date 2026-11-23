The show presents a range of“spooky and thoroughly entertaining” works. Among the notable pieces is a vivid forest fire rendered in bright red, populated with snakes. Other striking elements include a human-sized lizard in a dress, a severed hand, and a woman leaning against a tree, engrossed in her phone.

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