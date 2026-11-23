MENAFN - USA Art News) The art historical canon has significantly broadened since, a development discussed by art historian and curatorand Art in America deputy editorduringearlier this month. The festival was organized by ARTnews, Art in America, and Artforum.

Watlington noted that many deserving individual figures have been“recovered” and expressed anticipation for how this research and rediscovery could be used to create new narratives in art history. Underwood added that this shift began even before 2020, citing scholarship such as Chika Okeke-Agulu's 2015 book on Nigerian modernism.

However, Underwood observed that while efforts for interconnectivity in art history were emerging,“museums and the market have cooled on it.” He pointed to recent Venice Biennale editions as evidence. The 2022 edition, curated by Cecilia Alemani, featured numerous female Surrealists, and the 2024 edition, organized by Adriano Pedrosa, offered a global perspective on modernism.“That cooled off in 2026,” Underwood stated, referring to Koyo Kouoh's recently concluded exhibition, which reportedly included fewer deceased and under-recognized artists. Watlington summarized the period by saying,“It's certainly been a decade of two steps forward, one step back.”

We previously reported:

MoMA, M+, and the Centre Pompidou have formed a tricontinental alliance to share collections and expertise, addressing rising costs and global art trends.

Source: ARTnews