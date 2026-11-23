MENAFN - USA Art News) French performance artist, in his 40s, has completed more thanover the last decade, a practice he describes as a strategy for survival and artistic development. His recent year-long residency at thein Rome, offering funding and a studio in a sixteenth-century estate, marks a new chapter in a career characterized by transience.

Since 2015, after completing graduate school, Maheke regularly relocated for residencies every few months, working in various remote locations across France, Vienna, and Canada. This allowed him to distance himself from what he called London's commercial gallery circuit, a networking environment he felt was detrimental to his focus, populated with“opening-rats.”

“Residencies were a way around that,” Maheke told Hyperallergic, four months into his stay at the Italian complex.“I think I've never been sedentary. I tend to think better when I'm in movement. As I'm traveling, it's always shifting my way of working.” He noted that the pressure to maintain a traditional studio space, often suited for painters, became obsolete as his ideas evolved. His work, which encompasses choreographed performances with professional dancers and draws on autobiography, had outgrown conventional studio settings. Maheke describes his art as enmeshing an“Afro-descendant European perspective” with themes of queerness, memory, and the body as a vessel for social experience. Artists like Maheke are increasingly relying on residencies to navigate economic precarity, using them as alternatives to permanent studios and as escapes from the commercial pressures of major cultural centers, according to interviews with Hyperallergic. These programs, once seen as philanthropic retreats, now serve as crucial workarounds during periods of economic instability and heightened demands for artistic output.

Source: Hyperallergic