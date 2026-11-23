MENAFN - USA Art News) A new exhibition by American photographer, titled“You Never Did Anything Wrong,” is currently on view at London's. The ambitious presentation explores themes of loss, intimacy, and activism through a blend of new and archival works.

Goldin, known for blurring the lines between her personal life and artistic practice over 50 years, presents a deeply emotional experience. Her work has consistently addressed addiction, grief, joy, and sorrow, alongside advocacy for queer rights and against the opiate industry. More recently, she has campaigned against Israel's actions in Gaza.

The Hayward show is not a traditional retrospective but rather a“visual remix” of older and newer work. It features images of nature, classical art, and personal intimacy, accompanied by emotive music and recorded voices of deceased friends. The exhibition begins with a photograph of a grave bearing the titular phrase, which inspired a new film about animals and the environment. Released in 2024, this film explores the innocence of creatures as reflections of human emotions and anxieties about the future, particularly humanity's impact on the planet and mortality.

Three films form the core of the exhibition, housed within imposing, tomb-like structures designed by architect Hala Wardé. These chambers are lined with soft, velvet-like fabric in deep reds and blacks. One particularly powerful film, Memory Lost ( 2019–21 ), combines blurry photographic outtakes with answering machine messages from lost friends, addressing addiction, care, pain, and death. The third film, Stendhal Syndrome ( 2024 ), draws parallels between Goldin's emotional response to art at the Louvre and the 19th-century writer Stendhal's experiences in Florence, highlighting how classical art reflects her own life and past relationships.

Beyond the immersive film installations, the upstairs gallery presents stills, including compositions of classical artworks, personal moments, and photographs of cats and trees, in a more traditional bright white setting. The exhibition concludes with footage depicting Israeli actions in Gaza, sourced from social media and news outlets. This element is presented as an act of activism rather than traditional art, with the institution stating in a wall text that the work does not reflect their views, possibly to avoid controversy similar to Goldin's 2024 exhibition at Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie. The exhibition is on view through March 14, 2027, at the Hayward Gallery, Southbank Centre, London.

Source: Artnet News