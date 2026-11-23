MENAFN - USA Art News) Miami's oldest contemporary art fair,, is set to open itsfrom. The event will feature dealers fromand more thanfrom the Miami metropolitan area, showcasing a range of art fromandto new paintings, sculpture, photography, design, and digital art.

Alongside Art Miami, its sister fair Context will hold its 14th edition, spotlighting rising artists with galleries from Amsterdam, Cape Town, Seoul, and other international cities. Both fairs are connected by a walkway. In Miami Beach, Aqua Art Miami will mark its 20th anniversary, featuring works from 44 galleries across nine countries, displayed throughout the Aqua Hotel's rooms, courtyard, and rooftop.

Shepard Fairey, known for his“Obey” campaign and the 2008 Barack Obama“Hope” portrait now in the National Portrait Gallery, will receive the Art Miami Lifetime Visionary Award. He follows previous recipients Jorge Pérez and Dennis + Debra Scholl. Fairey will accept the award at a ticketed dinner, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Perry J. Cohen Foundation, whose logo he designed. His work will be exhibited in Art Miami's VIP lounge, appear on VIP passes and invitations, and he will paint a new mural on the Aqua Hotel's exterior. Fairey is also scheduled to DJ at Context's opening night on December 1 and Aqua's VIP preview on December 2.

British artist Lucy Sparrow will present“The Money Laundry” at Art Miami, an immersive felt laundromat installation where visitors can exchange $100 for $600 in felt bills, purchase felt luxury watches, or receive a felt passport created on site. An“Obey Shop” by Fairey will also be located in Aqua Art Miami's lobby.

Nick Korniloff, executive vice president and director of Art Miami Fairs, stated:“As the anchor of Miami Art Week, Art Miami and Context set the cadence for the global art market by pairing the proven weight of investment-quality, blue-chip works with the raw energy of new talent. For us, it's never just about filling booth space, it's about creating an atmosphere where serious collectors, curators, and people who simply love art can come together, enhance their collection, discover something unexpected and have real conversations about where the culture is heading next.”

Korniloff added:“The same spirit of discovery carries through to Aqua Art Miami, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a focus on galleries presenting emerging and mid-career artists in a more intimate setting. Each fair brings a different perspective to Miami Art Week, allowing visitors to experience the art market across a range of styles, voice, and stages in an artist's career.”

The VIP preview for Art Miami is scheduled for December 1, 2026.

Source: Artnet News