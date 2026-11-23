MENAFN - USA Art News) The, titled“In Minor Keys” and curated by the late, concluded on, recordingover its six-month run. This attendance figure makes it the second most-visited exhibition in the event's history, despite operating for three fewer weeks than previous editions.

The 2022 edition holds the current record, with more than 800,000 visitors. For its pre-opening,“In Minor Keys” saw nearly 30,000 attendees and featured a record-high 100 participating countries. The exhibition showcased 109 international artists, many of whom came from African and Caribbean diasporas, including Wangechi Mutu's bronze sculpture“Simbi Siren” (2026).

Following Kouoh's death in May 2025 at age 57, her team of collaborators, including Rasha Salti, Marie Hélène Pereira, Gabe Beckhurst Feijoo, Siddhartha Mitter, and Rory Tsapayi, continued to realize the exhibition. This strong turnout aligns with recent record visitor numbers for other landmark events organized by La Biennale di Venezia, specifically the most recent editions of the Venice Architecture Biennale and the Venice International Film Festival.

Source: Hyperallergic