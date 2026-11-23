61St Venice Biennale Draws 714,015 Visitors, Ranks Second In Attendance
The 2022 edition holds the current record, with more than 800,000 visitors. For its pre-opening,“In Minor Keys” saw nearly 30,000 attendees and featured a record-high 100 participating countries. The exhibition showcased 109 international artists, many of whom came from African and Caribbean diasporas, including Wangechi Mutu's bronze sculpture“Simbi Siren” (2026).
Following Kouoh's death in May 2025 at age 57, her team of collaborators, including Rasha Salti, Marie Hélène Pereira, Gabe Beckhurst Feijoo, Siddhartha Mitter, and Rory Tsapayi, continued to realize the exhibition. This strong turnout aligns with recent record visitor numbers for other landmark events organized by La Biennale di Venezia, specifically the most recent editions of the Venice Architecture Biennale and the Venice International Film Festival.
Source: Hyperallergic
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment