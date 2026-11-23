Trump Shares Meme Depicting Nvidia CEO As Assassination Attempt Hero
The meme, watermarked by the right-wing brand @GRANDOLDMEMES, features Huang striking a pose similar to Trump's after the Butler incident. In Huang's hand is a poorly AI-generated or Photoshopped brassiere. The post emerged after Huang's reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia, now the world's fourth most valuable company, a decision reportedly facilitated by Vice President JD Vance and celebrated by Trump.
Huang's return followed reports of alleged misconduct, including an affair with a subordinate and a woman accused of being a Chinese spy, though Attorney General Todd Blanche has hedged on the latter claim. Following his reappointment, Huang's net worth reportedly surged to $144.1 billion, with Nvidia's stock jumping 31%. The meme replaces the American flag with Nvidia's corporate logo and features Huang being escorted by a blonde Secret Service agent. Observers have noted that the meme appears to allude to themes of redemption, echoing Trump's own 2024 political comeback, and some interpret the red elements as a potential reference to the Chinese flag.
Source: Hyperallergic
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