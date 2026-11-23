MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Artificial intelligence is giving cybercriminals new ways to discover weaknesses in computer systems and launch attacks. According to Google's Threat Intelligence Group, hackers are now using AI-powered tools to study software vulnerabilities, develop exploits and carry out cyber operations with less manual effort.

Awareness about the heightened risk of cyberattacks powered by AI is growing, and many organizations, such as Core AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHAI) are stepping up their vigilance to...

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