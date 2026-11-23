MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Think tank Future Cleantech Architects (FCA) believes that electric ironmaking has the potential to lower emissions from the coal industry significantly. Presenting at the recent COP31 conference in Türkiye, the climate innovation think tank said national governments have to boost investment in electric ironmaking and increase access to affordable renewable electricity to limit the steel industry's reliance on coal.

Analysts are wondering whether firms like Frontieras North America Inc. that are major players in the coal...

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