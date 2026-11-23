MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Hypercharge Networks Corp.(TSX.V: HC) (OTC: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) and may include paid advertising.

Hypercharge (TSX.V: HC) (OTC: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7), an electric vehicle charging operator, announced plans to reduce the exercise price of 47,858,988 outstanding common share purchase warrants from $0.12 to $0.10 during a proposed incentive exercise period running from Nov. 23 through Dec. 22, 2026. Participating warrant holders would receive one common share and an additional half-warrant for each existing warrant exercised, with each whole incentive warrant exercisable at $0.18 for two years following issuance. Warrants not exercised during the incentive period would retain their original $0.12 exercise price and expiration dates. The company intends to use proceeds from the program for general working capital purposes, with the repricing and incentive program subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Hypercharge also announced the voluntary surrender and cancellation of 1,050,000 performance warrants by a consultant, accompanied by the issuance of 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.09 per share over five years, vesting in equal installments over two years.

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About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSX.V: HC) (OTC: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions, including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations.

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