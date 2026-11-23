MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cultural institutions across the region face increasing pressure as global uncertainties threaten arts funding, while the rapid development of artificial intelligence raises new concerns about how Arab histories and cultural identities are documented and represented, according to Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan al-Qasimi, president and director of Sharjah Art Foundation.

In an interview with Gulf Times following her visit to Doha for QC Talks, Sheikha Hoor discussed the challenges facing museums, artists, and cultural organisations, from financial pressures to preserving histories that risk being overlooked.

Sheikha Hoor participated in 'Leading in Challenging Times,' a panel discussion recently at the National Museum of Qatar alongside HE Sheikha al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums.

“I think it's a very difficult time for a lot of people, and artists are affected too. In many places cultural funding is the first thing to go, and there's a lot of pressure on institutions to show results quickly, but this kind of work takes time. For me, continuity and sustainability have always been really important.”

At Sharjah Art Foundation, exhibitions, research and commissions can take several years to develop. Sheikha Hoor described patience and year-round institutional support as essential to ensuring that artists and cultural projects have sufficient time and resources to develop.

The challenges extend to how the Arab world's artistic and cultural histories are preserved, particularly those of communities whose experiences have received little attention in historical records.“It's a big responsibility. It's so important that we write our own history, because a lot of the history of our region was written by others, or not written at all, and these stories will be lost some day if we don't write them down.”

Sheikha Hoor pointed to the Foundation's work with artists Hassan Sharif and Kamala Ibrahim Ishag, whose artistic contributions have gained greater international visibility, as well as its preservation of historic sites, including the Flying Saucer in Sharjah and a former ice factory in Kalba.

The foundation's 2025 Sharjah Biennial titled“to carry,” also addressed the ways people preserve and pass on personal and collective histories, including stories, songs, crafts and photographs. Such programmes give communities opportunities to share their experiences and shape how their histories are recorded.

As digital technologies increasingly influence how people access information, Sheikha Hoor identified another concern: the potential absence of regional languages, cultural records and historical archives from artificial intelligence systems.

“With artificial intelligence, for me the question is whose histories these systems are learning from. If our languages and our archives aren't there, we'll be left out again, so it's even more important that we look after our archives.”

She also discussed how younger audiences engage with art in an increasingly digital environment. While social media allows institutions to reach people who cannot attend exhibitions or travel, she noted that direct encounters with artworks, artists and communities remain essential.

Education and public access are therefore priorities for Sharjah Art Foundation, whose learning programmes operate across six art centres in the emirate and serve participants of different ages. Its free exhibitions and activities in rural towns and villages also allow communities outside major cultural centres to participate.

“You have to understand your audience, your public, your culture, and ask what people need,” she added.

Artificial Intelligence Sharjah Art Foundation QC Talks Qatar Museums