MENAFN - Gulf Times) About 120 members of the Asean diplomatic community in Qatar took part in a walking event at Katara Southern Hills, promoting healthy lifestyles and strengthening ties among diplomats, embassy staff and their families.

Organised by the Asean Committee in Doha (ACD) with the support of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, the event was held for the second consecutive year, following the inaugural walk in November 2025.

Ambassadors of the seven Asean member states represented in Doha attended: Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar of Brunei Darussalam; Syahda Guruh Langkah of Indonesia; Faizal Razali of Malaysia; Mardomel Celo D Melicor of the Philippines; Pong Kok Tian of Singapore; Pensom Lertsithichai of Thailand; and Nguyen Huy Hiep of Vietnam.

Vietnamese ambassador Nguyen Huy Hiep, who chairs the ACD for 2026, thanked the Brunei Darussalam embassy for initiating the walk. He said the activity encouraged health and well-being while fostering friendship, solidarity and camaraderie among the Asean community in Qatar.

He stressed the value of community activities beyond formal diplomatic engagements in bringing people closer together and reinforcing the shared values of friendship, trust and unity.

Brunei Darussalam ambassador Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar thanked the Katara Cultural Village Foundation for its support and hospitality. He praised Katara's role in promoting healthy lifestyles through outdoor recreation, sport, cultural events and community initiatives. He said Katara Hills' landscaped green spaces, walking paths and scenic surroundings offered an ideal setting for walking, recreation and relaxation.

The walk forms part of the ACD's efforts to strengthen engagement between Asean member states and Qatar through joint social, cultural and community initiatives.

The committee hopes to broaden the event's reach by encouraging participation from Qatari institutions, organisations and the wider community.

In May 2026, the committee organised the Asean Dragon Boat Race at Katara Beach in co-operation with the Philippine and Indonesian embassies. The event similarly used sport and recreation to promote friendship, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties.

Katara Southern Hills healthy lifestyles ACD